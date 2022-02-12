EB boys fall to West Caldwell 92-81

GAMEWELL — The East Burke boys basketball team’s highest scoring output of the season by 11 points wasn’t enough to score a victory in the penultimate regular-season game.
The Cavaliers fell to host West Caldwell 92-81 on Friday the Catawba Valley 2A Conference.
The previous high-water mark for EB (5-16, 5-8 CVAC) this winter was 70 in a one-point loss to Pisgah in the McDowell Christmas Tournament in Marion on Dec. 30.
The Cavs trailed 26-13 after a quarter but picked up the pace from there, trimming the deficit to 46-39 at the half and to 65-60 after three quarters before the Warriors finished the game strong with a 27-21 fourth-quarter advantage.
As has often been the case this season, Logan Coffey led the charge for East Burke, posting a career-high 31 points. Carter Crump scored 20 points and Devenaire Hill also was in double figures with 11.
Christian Primm (seven points) and Ben Mast and Chance Keller (six apiece) also scored for EB.
JaKobe Hood scored a whopping 41 points to lead the game and was joined in double figures by Malek Patterson (19 points) and Jordan Patterson (15).
The Cavaliers now have split their last six games down the middle, going 3-3. They were back in action late Saturday with a CVAC makeup game at Maiden, which also saw the East Burke girls back in action after a rare Friday night off.
After that, East Burke will move on to the CVAC Tournament, which will not be seeded until Monday night. The Cavs are likely to visit either Lincolnton or West Lincoln as the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in Tuesday’s opening round.
The CVAC semifinals and finals are scheduled to be played Wednesday through Friday at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarleton Complex in Hickory.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.