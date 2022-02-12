EB boys fall to West Caldwell 92-81

GAMEWELL — The East Burke boys basketball team’s highest scoring output of the season by 11 points wasn’t enough to score a victory in the penultimate regular-season game.

The Cavaliers fell to host West Caldwell 92-81 on Friday the Catawba Valley 2A Conference.

The previous high-water mark for EB (5-16, 5-8 CVAC) this winter was 70 in a one-point loss to Pisgah in the McDowell Christmas Tournament in Marion on Dec. 30.

The Cavs trailed 26-13 after a quarter but picked up the pace from there, trimming the deficit to 46-39 at the half and to 65-60 after three quarters before the Warriors finished the game strong with a 27-21 fourth-quarter advantage.

As has often been the case this season, Logan Coffey led the charge for East Burke, posting a career-high 31 points. Carter Crump scored 20 points and Devenaire Hill also was in double figures with 11.

Christian Primm (seven points) and Ben Mast and Chance Keller (six apiece) also scored for EB.

JaKobe Hood scored a whopping 41 points to lead the game and was joined in double figures by Malek Patterson (19 points) and Jordan Patterson (15).