EB boys grab 1st conference win

CLAREMONT — The East Burke boys basketball team grabbed its first Catawba Valley 2A Conference win on Friday night, toppling host Bunker Hill 52-42.

The win came a little more than a week after the Cavaliers (2-9, 1-3 CVAC) gained their first overall win at the McDowell Christmas Invitational.

Against the Bears, EBHS had to rally from an early deficit of 18-3 after a quarter. The Cavs steadily whittled away at the hole, taking a 17-7 advantage in the second quarter to trail 25-20 at the half. An 11-8 third quarter in favor of the visitors brought East Burke within two points, 33-31, before EB ran away to a 21-9 edge in the fourth period for a 10-point league victory.

Barger Shook (18 points) led the way in scoring for the Cavaliers. He was joined in double figures by Caleb Hudson (11 points) and Sylas Coleman (10).

Charles Murray (13 points) and Elijah Boston (11) paced Bunker Hill.

GIRLS

East Burke 58, Bunker Hill 12

The Lady Cavaliers (10-1, 4-0 CVAC) remained undefeated in league action with a mercy-rule win on the road, holding the host Lady Bears to five points or fewer in every quarter.

EB’s lead was 19-2 after one period, 39-5 at halftime and 54-10 after the frames of play before the visitors held a 4-2 advantage in a running-clock fourth quarter.

Braelyn Stilwell (15 points) and Aubree Grigg (11) reached double-digit scoring for East Burke. Taylor Bostain and Kamiah Lawing added nine points apiece to the winning total.

JV GIRLS

East Burke 41, Bunker Hill 4

The JV Lady Cavaliers (6-2, 4-0 CVAC) stayed unblemished in the conference with a dominating road win.

Linda Crawford led EBHS with 10 points and Addy Fortenberry chipped in nine more.

JV BOYS

Bunker Hill 45, East Burke 27

The JV Cavaliers (1-8, 0-4 CVAC) couldn’t find their first league win in Friday’s road game.

Luke Demiter (seven points) and Jay Dixon and Owen Hartmann (six apiece) led EB.