EB boys surrender big lead at W. Lincoln

LINCOLNTON — A big-time advantage at the half wasn't enough for the East Burke boys basketball team.
Up 34-18 at the intermission in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play at West Lincoln late Friday, the Cavaliers were stonewalled in coming out of the break and surrendered the entirety of their double-digit lead, ultimately falling by double figures, 57-46.
The Rebels took control of the game with a 19-2 advantage in the third period and also doubled up East Burke, 20-10, in the final frame to hand the Cavaliers (1-12, 1-4 CVAC) a second straight loss to follow up their first win of the winter at the CVAC's Newton-Conover, 56-50, on Jan. 4, the first game after the Christmas break.
Logan Coffey scored 17 points to the lead the way for the Cavaliers. He was joined in double figures by Carter Crump, who added 12 more points to the EB scoresheet.
Christian Primm (nine points), Devenaire Hill (six) and Dawson Langley (two) also scored for East Burke in the loss.
Pending weather and the ever-present risk of quarantines, the Cavs now head into a three-CVAC-game week, with the first two at home. They first are slated to host West Caldwell on Tuesday in a boys-only contest as the Warriors are not fielding a girls team this winter.
On Wednesday, EB will entertain Bunker Hill in a makeup game, with the Lady Cavaliers scheduled to play their first game since a win over the Lady Red Devils back on Jan. 4.
East Burke is scheduled to hit the road for Maiden on Friday. Those teams opened their CVAC slates against each other on Dec. 17 in Maiden with the EB girls winning and the boys dropping a close one, 52-50.
