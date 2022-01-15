EB boys surrender big lead at W. Lincoln

LINCOLNTON — A big-time advantage at the half wasn't enough for the East Burke boys basketball team.

Up 34-18 at the intermission in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play at West Lincoln late Friday, the Cavaliers were stonewalled in coming out of the break and surrendered the entirety of their double-digit lead, ultimately falling by double figures, 57-46.

The Rebels took control of the game with a 19-2 advantage in the third period and also doubled up East Burke, 20-10, in the final frame to hand the Cavaliers (1-12, 1-4 CVAC) a second straight loss to follow up their first win of the winter at the CVAC's Newton-Conover, 56-50, on Jan. 4, the first game after the Christmas break.

Logan Coffey scored 17 points to the lead the way for the Cavaliers. He was joined in double figures by Carter Crump, who added 12 more points to the EB scoresheet.

Christian Primm (nine points), Devenaire Hill (six) and Dawson Langley (two) also scored for East Burke in the loss.