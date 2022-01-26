EB boys use OT to knock off Bandys

ICARD — Good things seem to come in twos for the East Burke boys basketball team.
For the second time this season — both on their home court — the Cavaliers played into overtime. The result was their second win of the season, both overall and in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play.
As opposed to their other overtime game — a tough 52-50 loss to Maiden in the league-opener — the Cavaliers were able to break through in Tuesday’s 65-59 win over Bandys.
Logan Coffey set up the extra period with a tying layup and scored five overtime points to finish with a game-high 21 points.
“We just stayed positive (going into overtime) and played as a team,” said Coffey, who leads EB this season with a 14.5 scoring average.
The visiting Trojans led 12-4 after one quarter before EB (2-13, 2-5 CVAC) outscored Bandys 19-8 in the second quarter to lead 23-20 at the halftime break.
Coffey, Devenaire Hill, and Christian Primm each made a 3-pointer in the second quarter. Carter Crump and Ian Cox each scored a key basket, as well.
Bandys then tallied a 17-9 third-quarter edge to lead 37-32 going into the fourth, but EB won that frame 20-15 to force the overtime period.
The Cavaliers took their first lead in overtime off a Primm free throw. Primm later hit a big-time 3 to give EB the lead for good at 60-57.
Crump, Coffey and Everett Dennie each hit free throws to nail down the win.
“I’m happy and proud of these guys,” said East Burke coach Jerome Ramsey. “They are trying to learn.
Crump (16 points) and Primm (15) joined Coffey in double figures. Hill (six), Cox, Dennie and Dawson Langley (two apiece), and Caleb Hudson (one) also scored for the host.
Parker Styborski and Terick Bumgarner led Bandys with 21 points apiece.
GIRLS
East Burke 50, Bandys 35
The Lady Cavaliers (7-5, 3-1 CVAC) were able to avenge a buzzer-beater road loss to Bandys from Dec. 21 in Catawba, defeating the Lady Trojans by 15 points in the hosts’ first game since a clutch Jan. 4 road win over league foe Newton-Conover.
“We are starting to click, making better passes and having a stronger defense,” said Lady Cavaliers coach Crystal Bartlett.
“We didn’t skip a beat. We have really prepared ourselves and I’m proud of this team.”
Aubree Grigg led EB with 19 points, including two second-half baskets that gave the Lady Cavs a 20-point lead.
Braelyn Stilwell (assist) and Taylor Bostain each added nine points for the Cavaliers. Serenity Powell (eight points; two 3s) and Kassie Turner (five points) completed the scoring for EB.
Ally Moore also added an assist in the win.
The Lady Cavaliers hosted a makeup game with Lincolnton late Wednesday and both EB squads have home rematches with the Red Devils on Friday.
Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.