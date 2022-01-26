EB boys use OT to knock off Bandys

ICARD — Good things seem to come in twos for the East Burke boys basketball team.

For the second time this season — both on their home court — the Cavaliers played into overtime. The result was their second win of the season, both overall and in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play.

As opposed to their other overtime game — a tough 52-50 loss to Maiden in the league-opener — the Cavaliers were able to break through in Tuesday’s 65-59 win over Bandys.

Logan Coffey set up the extra period with a tying layup and scored five overtime points to finish with a game-high 21 points.

“We just stayed positive (going into overtime) and played as a team,” said Coffey, who leads EB this season with a 14.5 scoring average.

The visiting Trojans led 12-4 after one quarter before EB (2-13, 2-5 CVAC) outscored Bandys 19-8 in the second quarter to lead 23-20 at the halftime break.

Coffey, Devenaire Hill, and Christian Primm each made a 3-pointer in the second quarter. Carter Crump and Ian Cox each scored a key basket, as well.