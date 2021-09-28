EB drops CVAC opener to Maiden after long break

ICARD — Playing for the first time in one month plus one day due to COVID-19 pauses, the East Burke football team needed time to de-rust, a process that may not be completely finished.

Maiden quarterback Ethan Rhodes threw four touchdowns and ran for another, part of six straight scoring drives to open the game for the Blue Devils, and the visitors knocked off the Cavaliers, 43-6, in the hosts’ Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener late Tuesday.

EB’s progress in the rescheduled contest was gradual as the Cavs picked up their initial first down on the last play of the first quarter and didn’t cross midfield until their final drive of the game when, down 43-0, they moved 57 yards in five plays and capped off the sequence with a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carter Crump to running back Blane Fulbright.

Another opportunity to get back on track is just around the corner with another home CVAC game at noon on Saturday against Newton-Conover, with the defeat to Maiden serving as East Burke’s first of five games over an 18-day span as the schedule currently reads.