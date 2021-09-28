EB drops CVAC opener to Maiden after long break

ICARD — Playing for the first time in one month plus one day due to COVID-19 pauses, the East Burke football team needed time to de-rust, a process that may not be completely finished.
Maiden quarterback Ethan Rhodes threw four touchdowns and ran for another, part of six straight scoring drives to open the game for the Blue Devils, and the visitors knocked off the Cavaliers, 43-6, in the hosts’ Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener late Tuesday.
EB’s progress in the rescheduled contest was gradual as the Cavs picked up their initial first down on the last play of the first quarter and didn’t cross midfield until their final drive of the game when, down 43-0, they moved 57 yards in five plays and capped off the sequence with a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carter Crump to running back Blane Fulbright.
Another opportunity to get back on track is just around the corner with another home CVAC game at noon on Saturday against Newton-Conover, with the defeat to Maiden serving as East Burke’s first of five games over an 18-day span as the schedule currently reads.
Tuesday’s game went to the mercy-rule running clock on Maiden’s first possession in the second half, a three-play, 61-yard drive that ended in a 38-yard TD strike from Rhodes to Christopher Culliver. The same pair accounted for the game’s first score, a 30-yard touchdown throw that ended a two-play, 51-yard drive after EB’s opening kickoff went out of bounds.
Alec Hall, who played at Freedom before moving, caught Rhodes’ next TD pass from 10 yards out later in the opening quarter. Hall capped off the first with a 7-yard TD run on a jet sweep.
It was 29-0 after Rhodes threw his third touchdown, a 17-yarder to Chayson Bass, and 36-0 at halftime after Rhodes ran one in from 7 yards out as the second quarter expired.
Rhodes finished 10 of 12 for 180 yards through the air and Culliver had 94 yards on four grabs. Ben Gibbs led the visitors’ ground attack with 69 yards on 10 attempts.
League-leading Maiden (5-0, 2-0 CVAC) averaged a starting field position of the East Burke 47-yard line, with half of its eight drives commencing in Cavs’ territory. Two of those were aided by defensive takeaways as Bass grabbed an interception on EB’s first possession and Jacob Sigmon recovered a fumble on the Cavaliers’ drive that opened the second half.
“It was a total team effort,” said Maiden coach Will Byrne. “Coming off a very physical game four nights ago (in a 20-14 league win at West Lincoln), we were banged up. East Burke is very physical, and they did a good job of slowing the run down tonight.
“So, we turned to the passing game and I thought Ethan did a great job going through his reads. Obviously, the receivers did a great job of catching the football. But kudos to East Burke and their coaching staff. Their players are tough and did a good job.”
EB (1-2, 0-1 CVAC) was held to 93 yards, with 70 of those coming from Fulbright as he ran 15 times for 49 yards and caught a pair of passes for 21. Sophomore back Jacob Dellinger added 30 total yards from scrimmage, but the hosts were beset by six negative plays and five for no gain.
Defensively, the Cavaliers were led by three tackles for loss and a pass breakup from Spencer Goins, a sack by Dawson Langley and additional stops in the backfield from Brady Bostain and Shaheem Webb. Logan Johnson was the leading tackler with seven and Michael Magni had four.