EB football’s Matthew Vue signs with Brevard

ICARD — One of the premier parts of the East Burke football team’s interior defense is going on to the next level as senior Matthew Vue officially signed Sunday with Brevard College.

“We are so proud of Matt for committing to play with Brevard College and how hard he works both on and off the field,” said first-year East Burke coach Derrick Minor.

Vue racked up 22 total tackles (15 assists, seven solo) and recovered one fumble for the Cavaliers, leading to all-conference and all-county selections.

Vue also was a key member on the Cavaliers’ offensive line, earning the team’s Pancake Award.

“He sets the example of the type of character that you want all your players to be like,” Minor said. “We look forward to his future success at Brevard. They are getting a great football player and an even better young man.”

After also receiving offers from other schools, the thing Vue said set apart Brevard from the others for him is the communication he received from the Brevard coaches.

“What made my decision was just the coaches from Brevard always checking up on me through these tough times and believing in me,” said Vue.