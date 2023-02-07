ICARD — Two East Burke football seniors officially signed Monday to continue their football careers at the collegiate level as Ben Mast made things official with Averett University and Luke Wilson went with with Emory and Henry College.

“Just proud of the opportunity to see them go on to the next level,” said East Burke football coach Derrick Minor.

“They are going to be great examples of our football program and make great examples of their schools. We will just continue to cheer them on and they get to play the game they love.”

Wilson had a record-setting career for the Cavaliers at linebacker, setting new school marks for most tackles in a game (20 in 2021 versus Patton), in a season (115 in 2022) and in a career (21 from spring 2020 to 2022).

With his 115 tackles this past season, Wilson added 10 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles while being named first-team All-Burke County and All-Catawba Valley 2A Conference

“I prayed about (this decision) for a long time. I’ve got family and friends up there (in Virginia) and just felt it was my final decision to sign with Emory and Henry,” said Wilson.

Wilson will also be joining former East Burke teammate Spencer Goins, who signed with Emory and Henry last year.

Mast started under center for the Cavaliers this past season while also having a starting position in the defensive secondary.

His biggest highlights for his senior season came in the season-opener versus Patton, rushing for two touchdowns on just 28 yards total, and leading the Cavaliers to break a three-game skid versus rival Draughn by grabbing a fourth quarter interception to force overtime and lead the winning drive.

Mast, named first team All-CVAC and second team all-county, finished with 260 passing yards on 32 completions and three touchdowns and 212 rushing yards on 72 carries and six touchdowns.

Defensively, Mast accounted for 46 tackles with three interceptions and five pass breakups.

“I wanted to play college football since I was a little kid. I’m just thankful by God’s grace to continue playing,” said Mast.

Mast will be studying aviation and Wilson will be majoring in education.