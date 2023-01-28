EB girls 2 games clear in CVAC after key road win

NEWTON — The East Burke and Newton-Conover girls basketball teams were all in for a battle of the top two teams in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference standings.

The Lady Red Devils were looking to kill all the momentum the Lady Cavaliers had coming into the game and led 19-10 after one quarter and 34-28 at the halftime break.

But the Lady Cavaliers showed new life after halftime to force a 43-43 tie after three quarters before a Kassie Turner fourth-quarter 3-pointer sealed the comeback rally in a dramatic 59-57 victory to reach a 10-0 mark in CVAC play, putting EB two games clear atop the standings after a season sweep of Newton-Conover.

Senior Aubree Grigg also played a crucial role in the comeback rally, scoring four points each in the last two periods of play, including a third-quarter basket assisted by Braelyn Stilwell.

“We did well on our teamwork,” said Grigg, who scored a new season-high of 22 points. “We weren’t finishing on our outside shots, but we got it done on the inside.”

Stilwell finished with 19 points with her only 3-pointer coming in the fourth quarter as she also made 6 of 7 free throws.

“We hyped each other up to work together. We just need this positive mindset going forward (for the rest of the season),” said Stilwell.

Turner (eight points), Kara Brinkley (five) and Taylor Bostain (five) completed the scoring for the Lady Cavaliers (17-1, 10-0 CVAC), with Bostain also adding seven rebounds.

Cassidy Geddes finished with a game-high 30 points, including 21 scored in the first half of play, for the Lady Red Devils.

BOYS

Newton-Conover 56, East Burke 44

The Cavaliers (3-15, 1-9 CVAC) let a chance at a win slip from their grasp as the host Red Devils took the second quarter 16-5 to lead by 11 at the halftime break after the teams were tied at 15 at the end of the first quarter.

Barger Shook led EB with 15 points, scoring nine in the second half, and Jacob Dellinger and Caleb Hudson both added nine points.

Hollan Cline (five points), Ben Mast (three) and Zack Crawford (three) were other Cavalier scorers.

JV BOYS

East Burke 43, Newton-Conover 40

The JV Cavaliers (4-12, 3-7 CVAC) rallied to steal a conference road win, capped by a corner 3-pointer from Owen Hartmann with 5.9 seconds left.

Luke Demiter led EB with 14 points with Jay Dixon adding 11 points. Darren Hammons was also a key contributor for the JV Cavs with six points and six rebounds.

JV GIRLS

East Burke 45, Newton-Conover 14

The JV Lady Cavaliers (13-2, 10-0 CVAC) maintained a perfect mark in conference play after Friday’s conference win.

Hermione Garro led the way with 19 points, followed by Kaliyah Hill (nine) and Kyndal Morrison (eight).