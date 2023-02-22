ICARD — After having a 21-game win streak snapped in last week’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference Tournament, the East Burke girls basketball team got back to the basics as itentered the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.

“It was like coming in with a new season and being 0-0,” senior Taylor Bostain said after sinking four 3-pointers and scoring 12 points in the No. 5 West seed Lady Cavaliers’ 77-40 first-round victory over No. 28 West seed Polk County on Tuesday night at home.

The fifth-seeded Lady Cavaliers (24-2) advanced to play No. 12 West seed East Surry (20-5), which defeated No. 21 West seed Community School of Davidson 70-22. The second-round game will be Thursday at East Burke.

The Lady Cavaliers entered Tuesday’s game against after losing 58-45 to Newton-Conover in the title game of the CVAC Tournament. The loss to the Lady Red Devils was the Lady Cavaliers’ first defeat since December.

“We got back to practice yesterday and got back to focusing on the fundamentals of winning,” East Burke coach Crystal Bartlett said. “We got back to what it takes to win ballgames: rebounding, good defense and getting back to the basics.”

Bostain said the basics include getting the ball inside on offense and kicking the ball outside if the defense collapses on center Aubree Grigg. That happened early Tuesday night. After Kara Brinkley opened the game with a layup, Kassie Turner buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key and Bostain sank three 3-pointers from the left corner as the Lady Cavaliers raced to a 14-2 advantage with 4:20 left in the first quarter.

“That was open tonight,” Bostain said.

Bartlett agreed.

“Polk clogged the lane on us,” she said. “They tried to take Aubree out of the ballgame.”

With the outside shots falling early, the Lady Cavaliers seized an 18-6 advantage by the end of the first quarter.

They opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run behind a pair of baskets by Grigg, a bucket by Braelyn Stilwell and a free throw by Brinkley for a 25-6 lead with 5:28 left in the first half. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Turner and Brinkley pushed the advantage to 23, at 33-10, with 3:04 left in the half. The Lady Wolverines rallied to within 35-22 at halftime after a halfcourt shot by Bailey Staten banked in just before the buzzer.

The Lady Cavaliers then scored the first eight points of the third quarter en route to a 27-point advantage, at 51-24, after a bucket in the lane by Stilwell with 1:32 left in the quarter. Leading 51-26 after three quarters, the Lady Cavaliers extended the margin to as much as 36 points, at 73-37, with 1:54 left in the game on a 3-pointer by Stilwell.

By scoring 16 points in the final quarter, Stilwell finished the night with a game-high 26 points for the Lady Cavaliers. She was followed by Brinkley’s 14, Bostain’s 12, Grigg’s nine, Turner’s six, Kamiah Lawing’s six, Hermione Garro’s two and Journi Mcdowell’s two.

Staten, with 13 points, and Mia Bradley, with 12, led Polk County (13-13).