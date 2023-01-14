EB girls blow out W. Lincoln, move to 6-0 in CVAC

ICARD — Friday the 13th was of no concern for the East Burke girls basketball team, which made its own luck against West Lincoln in a key Catawba Valley 2A Conference contest.

The Lady Cavaliers reigned in a dominant way, ending the first quarter with a 17-point shutout lead over the visiting Lady Rebels.

The lead grew to 28-11 at the halftime break, and that was followed by a 22-7 third quarter en route to a 68-37 victory to let EBHS remain undefeated in CVAC play.

“The girls are working hard. Everybody is getting along so far and does their own roles,” said Lady Cavaliers coach Crystal Bartlett, commenting on keeping an undefeated conference mark.

Five Lady Cavaliers scored in the opening quarter with Kassie Turner and Kara Brinkley knocking down a 3-pointer and scoring five total points each.

Taylor Bostain also hit a 3-pointer with Braelyn Stilwell and Kamiah Lawing additionally scoring a basket in the opening period.

Brinkley made two more 3s to finish with a team-high 19 points with Aubree Grigg, Journi McDowell and Anna Coble also getting on the scoresheet for the Lady Cavaliers (12-1, 6-0 CVAC).

McDowell (nine points), Coble (eight), Lawing (eight), Stilwell (eight), Grigg (six, two assists), Turner (five, four steals) and Bostain (five, three rebounds) finished behind Brinkley in total scoring.

The Lady Rebels claimed the last quarter of play 19-18 behind 15 of Chloe Norman’s game-high 25 points.

BOYS

West Lincoln 59, East Burke 47

The Cavaliers (2-11, 1-5 CVAC) lost a two-point first-quarter lead as they attempted to gain their second win in conference play.

EB led 12-10 after one quarter with Ian Cox scoring six of his team-leading 10 points then, but the visiting Rebels claimed the second quarter 22-15 despite Jacob Dellinger knocking down two 3-pointers.

Both squads scored 10 third-quarter points as the Cavaliers trailed 42-37 heading into the final eight minutes of play.

A 3-pointer by Dellinger and a Cox basket kept EB within arm’s reach of West Lincoln’s lead until the Rebels’ leading scorers Jordan Truesdale and Gideon Allen, with 16 points each, put a lock on the win.

Dellinger and Caleb Hudson both scored nine points for EB. Sylas Coleman and Barger Shook each added eight points and Levi Coble scored three more.