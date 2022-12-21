EB girls breeze to win over Bandys

CATAWBA — Freshman guard Kara Brinkley poured in 25 points as the East Burke girls basketball team breezed to a Catawba Valley 2A Conference win over host Bandys 48-26 on Tuesday evening.

The contest was tied 7-7 after a quarter before the Lady Cavaliers (6-1, 2-0 CVAC) scored 15 second-quarter points to lead 23-15 at halftime. A 14-5 advantage in the third frame put the visitors up 37-20 before they took the fourth period by an 11-6 margin.

Brinkley’s points represented a new career-high.

Sophomore point guard Braelyn Stilwell also scored in double figures for the Lady Cavaliers, scoring 12 points.

Senior post Aubree Grigg added nine points for East Burke and freshman guard Anna Coble added two more as the Lady Cavaliers remained unblemished in league play and won their fifth straight game overall.

Kate Dutka (seven points) and Rachel Anderson (six) led the way for the host Lady Trojans.

EBHS will compete in next week’s McDowell Christmas Tournament before returning home to resume CVAC play versus Newton-Conover on Jan. 3.

BOYS

Bandys 60, East Burke 54

The Cavaliers (0-7, 0-2 CVAC) made another strong bid for their first win, both overall and in conference play, but came up short Tuesday night on the road in Catawba.

East Burke held a 19-17 lead after the first quarter, but a 10-point deficit in the second period put the visitors down 38-30 at halftime. The Bandys lead increased to nine as the hosts held a 12-11 edge in the third frame and EB’s 13-10 advantage in the fourth quarter was not enough to overcome it.

The Cavs’ first two conference losses have come by an average of just eight points.

Ian Cox led the way for EBHS with 15 points and was joined in double-digit scoring by Barger Shook and Caleb Hudson, who scored 12 points apiece. Jacob Dellinger (six points), Sylas Coleman (five) and Hollan Cline (four) also scored for the visitors.

Micah Slaughter (20 points) and Bobby DelGuerico paced the host Trojans.