EB girls cap 3-0 week with Maiden win

They open the CVAC tournament on Tuesday at home, likely against Lincolnton.

BOYS

Maiden 61, East Burke 44

The Cavaliers kept within sight of the Blue Devils, trailing by two points, 13-11, after one quarter.

The hosts then broke away with an 18-9 second quarter to lead by 11 at the halftime break and never looked back in Saturday’s win to gain co-possession of the CVAC championship, alongside West Caldwell.

EB forced two early first-quarter ties while a 3-pointer by senior Logan Coffey and two of senior Carter Crump’s four baskets helped the visitors gain a brief lead.

Coffey, Everette Dennie, and Devenaire Hill scored in the second quarter in an attempt to stay within distance of the Blue Devils.

Crump scored 11 third-quarter points to finish with a team-leading 19 points while Ian Cox (five), Chance Keller (three) and Hollan Cline (two) scored their first points in the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers (5-17, 5-9 CVAC) hit the road Tuesday as the No. 6 seed to open the CVAC Tournament, likely either at West Lincoln or Lincolnton.

JV BOYS

East Burke 44, Maiden 41