EB girls cap 3-0 week with Maiden win

The East Burke girls basketball team was able to finish the last week of the regular season strong, winning all three matchups.
That was capped by a 55-30 road win on Saturday in a Catawba Valley 2A Conference win at Maiden.
The Lady Cavaliers (13-7, 9-3 CVAC) wrapped up second place in the league standings with the win and also gained possession of the conference’s second automatic 2A state playoff berth.
EB scored the first 10 points on Saturday, led by sophomore Ally Moore’s first of seven total 3-pointers. She also added an old-fashioned three-point play in that span.
The opening quarter ended with a 19-4 lead for the Lady Cavaliers with Aubree Grigg, Kassie Turner and Taylor Bostain adding points and senior Serenity Powell draining a 3-point shot.
Moore and Bostain each added a 3-pointer in an 8-6 second quarter to lead by 17, 27-10, at the halftime break.
Moore scored on four more 3-pointers in the second half to record a new career-high of 24 points.
Bostain, with six third-quarter points, also scored in double figures with 11 points.
Grigg (seven points), Braelyn Stilwell (six), Powell (three) and Macy McNeil (two) completed the Lady Cavs' scoring.
They open the CVAC tournament on Tuesday at home, likely against Lincolnton.
BOYS
Maiden 61, East Burke 44
The Cavaliers kept within sight of the Blue Devils, trailing by two points, 13-11, after one quarter.
The hosts then broke away with an 18-9 second quarter to lead by 11 at the halftime break and never looked back in Saturday’s win to gain co-possession of the CVAC championship, alongside West Caldwell.
EB forced two early first-quarter ties while a 3-pointer by senior Logan Coffey and two of senior Carter Crump’s four baskets helped the visitors gain a brief lead.
Coffey, Everette Dennie, and Devenaire Hill scored in the second quarter in an attempt to stay within distance of the Blue Devils.
Crump scored 11 third-quarter points to finish with a team-leading 19 points while Ian Cox (five), Chance Keller (three) and Hollan Cline (two) scored their first points in the fourth quarter.
The Cavaliers (5-17, 5-9 CVAC) hit the road Tuesday as the No. 6 seed to open the CVAC Tournament, likely either at West Lincoln or Lincolnton.
JV BOYS
East Burke 44, Maiden 41
The JV Cavaliers (12-7, 9-4 CVAC) finished the regular season on a seven-game winning streak capped by Saturday’s road win in Maiden.
The game was tied at 36-all with four minutes left before Maiden gained a 39-36 lead. After that, a Sylas Coleman basket set up two Jacob Dellinger 3-pointers in the waning moments to lead EB to the win.
Dellinger and Coleman each scored 13 points and Gavon Franklin added eight.
JV GIRLS
Maiden 29, East Burke 10
The JV Lady Cavaliers (2-18, 2-12 CVAC) finished the season with Saturday’s road loss in Maiden.
Kyndal Morrison (five points,), Kaliyah Hill (three) and Jordan Robinson (two) each scored for EB in the season finale.
Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.