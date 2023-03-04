GREENSBORO — This year’s East Burke girls basketball team will go down in the program’s annals for many reasons.

The Lady Cavaliers won the Catawba Valley 2A Conference’s regular-season title and finished runner-up in its tournament, then amassed four playoff victories with a quartet of epic battles versus fellow girls hoops stalwart Newton-Conover — with EB winning three of them and each game playing a part in those landmarks.

The 2022-23 EBHS campaign also featured the program’s second all-time NCHSAA 2A West Regional finals berth, coming six years after the team’s 2016-17 run to that round of the state playoffs.

And the fact that the No. 5 West seed Lady Cavaliers (27-3) fell just shy of reaching their first-ever state championship game — following Saturday’s 43-37 loss to No. 3 West seed Salisbury (26-3) at Grimsley High School — doesn’t diminish what East Burke accomplished this winter.

Unlike the Cavs’ first trip to the regional finals — a 53-32 loss to North Surry that got away from them at Wake Forest’s Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum — EB hung tough with the Lady Hornets on Saturday despite scoring just 15 first-half points, including only five in the second quarter, and trailing by double digits into the late stages of the third period.

Makayla Noble’s 3-pointer with 1:45 left in the third put Salisbury up 31-21, but EB drew within six by the end of the quarter after Taylor Bostain made East Burke’s first 3 of the contest.

The deficit was down to four points with just more than 5 minutes left to play after a Kara Brinkley bucket and an Aubree Grigg free throw, and the Cavaliers got within two points, 34-32, on a Braelyn Stilwell 3 on a Grigg kick-out with 3 minutes left.

EBHS was again just two points back of Salisbury, 38-36, with 51 seconds left after Stilwell found Brinkley wide open under the basket, but the Hornets’ Kyla Bryant made 5 of 6 free throws across the final 44 seconds to seal the deal for Salisbury, sending the Lady Hornets on to meet No. 5 East seed Seaforth (26-3) in next weekend’s NCHSAA 2A state championship game.

“I did think we shot it better late,” said East Burke coach Crystal Bartlett. “We made a couple more shots and put a little pressure on them. It just wasn’t our day offensively, but the girls hustled and did everything I could have asked for with their effort.”

All in all, it was a remarkable run for a program that lost in the first round of the playoffs last season and was well below .500 in an abbreviated campaign the year before that.

“This is a special group,” Bartlett said. “I’ve never had a group of girls who get along so well. They play for each other. There’s not a selfish bone in their body. We’ve had a lot of ups and downs the past couple years with people counting us out and saying we’re things that we’re not. These girls are somebody who I would love for my kid to be around because they’re great role models for the community. They’re going to do great things. They’re going to be great ambassadors for our program when they leave here. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

East Burke got the game’s first lead on a Stilwell basket just 35 seconds in, and led 6-3 at the first quarter’s midpoint after a Grigg basket on a Bostain assist and a pair of Stilwell free throws. The score later was knotted 8-8 after Stilwell assisted on a Bostain basket and EB trailed by one, 11-10, after a Brinkley bucket near the end of the period.

Three points from Stilwell early in the second had things tied 13-13, but Salisbury took the lead again on a Noble 3 and, after a pair of Stilwell free throws, closed out the first half on a 7-0 run to lead 23-15.

EB’s first double-digit deficit came when Noble opened the second half with another score. Back-to-back Stilwell baskets brought the Lady Cavaliers back within six, but another Noble trey pushed the deficit back out to nine points.

Stilwell (15 points, four rebounds, four assists, four steals), Brinkley (nine points, one rebound, one steal), Grigg (eight points, 11 rebounds, one assist, two blocks) and Bostain (five points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal) did all the scoring for EB. Kassie Turner (five rebounds, one steal) also contributed for the Cavs.

Where the 2016-17 EBHS team proved the program could make a run to the Final Four round in the state but lost control of a game that was tied 27-all at the half, the 2022-23 squad showed EB has developed even further as a state title contender by staying in contention all the way to the final buzzer.

“They have trust and faith in each other,” Bartlett said. “They have faith in the coaching staff, and we have faith in them. It’s just kept growing from there.”

Bryant (14 points), Noble (14) and Icesis Nwafor (13) led the way for Salisbury.