EB girls continue march toward CVAC crown with 69-19 win vs. Bandys

ICARD — The East Burke girls basketball team’s latest victory looked like a breeze.

In Catawba Valley 2A Conference competition against visiting Bandys, the Lady Cavaliers seemed to score at will and held the Lady Trojans to single-digit scoring in a 69-19 mercy-rule win on Tuesday evening.

EB (16-1, 9-0 CVAC) trailed just once in the contest at 3-2 before jumping out to a quick lead on six straight points from senior post Aubree Grigg. The advantage stood at 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and 21-10 early in the second before the hosts really took off.

Spanning the middle two periods, East Burke went on a 21-0 run that featured 3-pointers from Kassie Turner (two) and Journi McDowell, three baskets by sophomore point guard Braelyn Stilwell and two buckets apiece by senior Taylor Bostain and freshman Kara Brinkley.

Up at that point 42-10, EB’s lead was 52-17 at the end of the third before the hosts went on another massive spree, outscoring the visitors 13-0 over the next 4 minutes and initiating the running clock on a pair of Stilwell free throws with 5:48 to play.

McDowell and Kamiah Lawing put the finishing touches on the 50-point win.

“I thought we finished at the basket a lot stronger than we have lately,” said Cavs coach Crystal Bartlett.

“I was proud of the girls. They played really great defense and played together. I thought there was a lot of unselfish play tonight. That’s when it’s fun, when everybody gets along and works together.”

Stilwell seemed unstoppable at times and was responsible for a lot of those strong finishes at the basket, racking up a game-high 32 points.

Brinkley and Turner finished with nine points apiece as EB continued its march toward a potential CVAC regular season crown.

“I think we’ve improved,” Bartlett said. “Braelyn is a great player, but when you have two or three other good scorers and all of our players are unselfish, it really trickles down. You see them trying to help their teammates. I think our bench has gotten a lot stronger. I don’t see one kid who we haven’t gotten better. They work really hard and they’re the type who watch film.

“They seem to want it, and that’s what’s fun about this group.”

All 10 dressed Lady Cavaliers got in the game, with Grigg (six points), McDowell (five), Bostain (four) and Lawing (four) rounding out the scoring attack.

BOYS

Bandys 75, East Burke 64

The Cavaliers (3-14, 1-8 CVAC) led just once at 2-0 but never trailed by more than 15 at any point in Tuesday night’s league loss at home in Icard.

After trailing 26-15 at the end of the first quarter, East Burke quickly got back within single digits and creeped as close as seven points on three different occasions — on back-to-back Caleb Hudson baskets early in the third period, on a Zack Crawford 3-pointer with 1:20 left to play and on a Hollan Cline bucket 28 seconds after that.

But the Trojan went 4 for 4 from the foul line over the last 48 seconds and sandwiched in another field goal in between for good measure to seal the victory.

Hudson finished with a double-double, recording team-highs of 23 points and 11 rebounds. Cline (18 points) and Barger Shook (14) also finished in double figures for the hosts. Jacob Dellinger (five points), Crawford (three) and Mason Robison (one) completed EB’s scoring.

Bandys was led Micah Slaughter’s game-high 24 points. Landon Vaughan (20 points), Easton Ledford (11) and Christian Etter (10) made it four double-digit scorers for BHS.