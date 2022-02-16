EB girls grind out win in CVAC tourney

ICARD — Sometimes, the shots just don’t fall.
That seemed to be the case for both the No. 2 seed East Burke girls basketball team and visiting No. 7 Lincolnton late Tuesday in the first round of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference Tournament, a game the host Lady Cavaliers won by a 36-14 final score.
East Burke moves on to Thursday’s CVAC Tournament semifinals. EB will face No. 3 Bunker Hill at 6 p.m. at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarleton Complex in Hickory. The teams split a pair of regular season meetings.
With Tuesday’s win, the Lady Cavs completed a three-game season sweep over the Lady Wolves.
The Lady Cavaliers (14-7) led 7-3 after one quarter and 21-12 at the halftime break off six second-quarter points from Aubree Grigg, who scored a game-high 12 points.
Two third-quarter 3-pointers by Taylor Bostain (10 points) from the left corner also provided a spark for EB, which held a 31-14 lead, but the game came to a grinding halt from there.
Braelyn Stilwell (eight points), Kassie Turner (four) and Serenity Powell (two) all scored in the fourth quarter, which the hosts won just 5-0, to complete the Lady Cavaliers’ scoring.
Sophomore Ally Moore was held scoreless but was able to provide three assists.
BOYS
No. 3 Lincolnton 60, No. 6 East Burke 48
The visiting Cavaliers (5-18) most likely saw their season come to an end with a 12-point loss in the first round of the CVAC Tournament late Tuesday in Lincolnton.
East Burke got off to a fast start, leading 15-8 after a quarter, but the lead was whittled down to 31-29 at halftime as the Cavaliers began to fade, falling behind 43-39 after three periods.
Logan Coffey (18 points) and Carter Crump (15) finished in double figures for the visitors.
Caleb Hudson (six points), Christian Primm (five) and Hollan Cline and Dawson Langley (two apiece) also scored for the Cavaliers.
The Wolves, who next will face No. 2 Maiden in Thursday’s CVAC Tournament semifinal, were led in the win by DeAndra Smith (18 points), Jacob McGill (12) and Khamoni Heath (10).
