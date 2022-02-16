EB girls grind out win in CVAC tourney

ICARD — Sometimes, the shots just don’t fall.

That seemed to be the case for both the No. 2 seed East Burke girls basketball team and visiting No. 7 Lincolnton late Tuesday in the first round of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference Tournament, a game the host Lady Cavaliers won by a 36-14 final score.

East Burke moves on to Thursday’s CVAC Tournament semifinals. EB will face No. 3 Bunker Hill at 6 p.m. at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarleton Complex in Hickory. The teams split a pair of regular season meetings.

With Tuesday’s win, the Lady Cavs completed a three-game season sweep over the Lady Wolves.

The Lady Cavaliers (14-7) led 7-3 after one quarter and 21-12 at the halftime break off six second-quarter points from Aubree Grigg, who scored a game-high 12 points.

Two third-quarter 3-pointers by Taylor Bostain (10 points) from the left corner also provided a spark for EB, which held a 31-14 lead, but the game came to a grinding halt from there.

Braelyn Stilwell (eight points), Kassie Turner (four) and Serenity Powell (two) all scored in the fourth quarter, which the hosts won just 5-0, to complete the Lady Cavaliers’ scoring.