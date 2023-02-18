HICKORY — A 21-game winning streak for the top-seeded East Burke girls basketball team came to a sudden halt on Friday night as the Lady Cavaliers fell to second-seeded Newton-Conover 58-45 in the championship game of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference Tournament at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex.

The Lady Cavaliers (23-2) won the two regular-season matchups with the Lady Red Devils, 55-50 in overtime on Jan. 3 and 59-57 on Jan. 27. But they were only able to lead three times in the first quarter off two baskets by Kamiah Lawing and a 3-pointer by Kara Brinkley.

Cassidy Geddes gave Newton-Conover its first lead, 10-7, after two ties toward the end of the opening quarter before the Lady Red Devils built a seven-point second-quarter lead.

A pair of EB baskets from Braelyn Stilwell and Aubree Grigg cut the lead to one point before Newton-Conover scored the next eight points to build a 24-15 halftime lead.

Seven points from Stilwell, including 5 of 6 free throws, and six points from Grigg again cut into Newton-Conover’s lead as EB trailed 37-29 heading into the last quarter of play.

The Lady Cavaliers had a 9-3 run to open the fourth quarter, but that’s as close as it came for a comeback rally.

Geddes made 11 of 14 fourth quarter free-throws to cap the win for the Lady Red Devils, finishing with a game-high 34 points.

Stilwell (18 points, three rebounds) and Grigg (15 points, two rebounds) led EB in double figures with Brinkley (six points), Lawing (five) and Kassie Turner (one) following in scoring.

The Lady Cavaliers combined for 16 rebounds with contributions from Turner (three), Lawing (three), Taylor Bostain (three) and Brinkley (two).

With East Burke winning the regular season CVAC championship, the Lady Cavaliers are expected to receive a high seed to start next week’s NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.