EB girls open with 51-29 win over South

SAWMILLS — The East Burke girls basketball team sprinted from the season’s starting gate against homestanding South Caldwell, in part thanks to Braelyn Stilwell giving added meaning to the point guard role.

The sophomore poured in 26 points for more than half of the Lady Cavaliers’ total in a 51-29 nonconference, opening-night victory Friday on the road.

Stilwell scored six of the Lady Cavaliers’ first seven points as they shut out the Lady Spartans in the first quarter. Aubree Grigg’s free throw provided the Lady Cavaliers’ only other point of the quarter.

Grigg converted two free throws in the opening minute of the second quarter to give the Lady Cavaliers a 9-0 lead. They maintained the shutout until Kaylee Anderson put the Lady Spartans on the scoreboard by making two free throws with 6:49 left in the first half.

The Lady Cavaliers (1-0) led 16-3 at halftime before Stilwell added eight more points in the third quarter. The Lady Cavaliers extended their lead to 32-12 on a pair of free throws by Kara Brinkley with 36 seconds left in the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Stilwell added eight more, including a steal and a fastbreak layup for the Lady Cavaliers’ largest lead at 51-19 with 2:50 left in the game.

Grigg added nine points to follow Stilwell in the Lady Cavaliers’ scoring column. Brinkley and Taylor Bostain finished with five points apiece.

BOYS

South Caldwell 61, East Burke 47

In contrast to the girls game, the Cavalier boys (0-1) started slowly only to pull close early in the second half before fading for a 14-point loss in their season-opener with the Spartans.

Host South Caldwell unleashed a pressure defense early on that the Cavaliers struggled to solve most of the first half. With the score 3-3, the Spartans forced three turnovers within about 90 seconds to build a seven-point advantage.

“That was smart of them, especially early in the season,” Cavaliers coach Jerome Ramsey said. "Our young guys got a little nervous and sped up.”

The flurry helped the Spartans build a 17-7 lead by the end of the first quarter. They extended the advantage to 34-17 on a basket by Parker Jackson with 30 seconds left in the half.

The Cavaliers answered with a flurry of points in the final 3.7 seconds of the half with two free throws by Hollan Cline and a 3-pointer from the left corner by Gavon Franklin.

Trailing 34-22 at halftime, the Cavaliers used a basket by Caleb Hudson and a 3-pointer by Ben Mast to pull within 34-27 just 53 seconds into the third quarter.

“We can do that and then have a couple of possessions where we don’t get back on defense and we’re down 10 again,” Ramsey said. “It’s just a part of it being the beginning of the season.”

The Spartans answered with a 9-0 run to seize a 43-27 lead before the Cavaliers’ Barger Shook made a free throw to thwart the run with 4:06 left in the quarter. The Spartans built a 51-34 lead by the end of the quarter and did not allow the Cavaliers to get any closer.

Hudson’s 15 points led the Cavaliers, and Shook followed with nine.

JV GIRLS

East Burke 46, South Caldwell 18

The JV Lady Cavaliers (1-0) raced to a 16-0 advantage by the end of the first quarter en route to a comfortable nonconference victory in the season-opener against South Caldwell.

Hermione Avelar-Garro’s 18 points led the scoring for the Lady Cavaliers. Addy Fortenberry added nine points and Linda Crawford supplied eight more.

JV BOYS

South Caldwell 32, East Burke 25

After both teams struggled to score in the first quarter, the hosts used an 11-4 run in the second quarter to pull away from visiting JV Cavaliers (0-1) in the season-opener.

Owen Hartmann led EB with nine points and Cannon Morrison scored five.