EB girls, Patton boys again win in-county matchups

Pinkerton led the Lady Panthers in scoring with seven points as Lail and Caraway each added five more.

Patton returned to the floor at home late Wednesday against nonconference Hibriten. EB will next play on Friday, again at home for the start of CVAC action.

BOYS

Patton 55, East Burke 21: The Panthers (5-2) dominated the second half to complete a regular-season sweep over the Cavaliers.

The Panthers outscored EB 37-9 in the second half to lock up the win, led by Waylon Rutherford, who scored all seven of his points after the break, and by Connor Rudisill, who added six of his 14 total points in the third quarter.

“The kids played outstanding defense,” said PHS coach Dennis Brittain. “We really controlled the boards well. East Burke did a lot right. They (just) couldn’t get anything to drop. I’d like to think our effort on defense had something to do with that.

“I’m proud of our kids. We are having to continue with the next-man-up mentality it seems like every game. I’m just proud of the team effort last night. Everyone stepped up, especially on defense.”