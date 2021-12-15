EB girls, Patton boys again win in-county matchups

ICARD — For a young squad, the East Burke girls basketball team’s .500 record heading into Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference play feels like a successful mark.
EB got to that threshold with Tuesday’s 50-27 home win over county rival Patton, securing the season sweep over the Lady Panthers.
“I love our hustle, and we’ve got a good chance to be competitive in this conference,” said Lady Cavaliers coach Crystal Bartlett. “We’ve got some strong competition. We’ve just got to learn the things we can’t control (in games) and finishing our shots.”
The Lady Cavaliers (3-3) completed the season sweep after being swept by the Lady Panthers in last season’s shortened season and has now won 28 times in 30 all-time meetings.
EB led after one quarter, 8-3, off two Ally Moore 3-pointers and 17-9 at the halftime break off additional baskets from Aubree Grigg, Braelyn Stilwell and Taylor Bostain.
Kierra Teeters, Haven Duckworth, Kelsey Powell, Savanna Pinkerton, Cierra Lail and Hayley Caraway put points on the board in the second half for the Lady Panthers (0-7), but were outscored 18-10 and 15-8 in the final two quarters of play.
Stilwell made two second-half 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 10 points as Moore and Bostain added eight more and Grigg supplied an additional seven points.
Pinkerton led the Lady Panthers in scoring with seven points as Lail and Caraway each added five more.
Patton returned to the floor at home late Wednesday against nonconference Hibriten. EB will next play on Friday, again at home for the start of CVAC action.
BOYS
Patton 55, East Burke 21: The Panthers (5-2) dominated the second half to complete a regular-season sweep over the Cavaliers.
The Panthers outscored EB 37-9 in the second half to lock up the win, led by Waylon Rutherford, who scored all seven of his points after the break, and by Connor Rudisill, who added six of his 14 total points in the third quarter.
“The kids played outstanding defense,” said PHS coach Dennis Brittain. “We really controlled the boards well. East Burke did a lot right. They (just) couldn’t get anything to drop. I’d like to think our effort on defense had something to do with that.
“I’m proud of our kids. We are having to continue with the next-man-up mentality it seems like every game. I’m just proud of the team effort last night. Everyone stepped up, especially on defense.”
Patton led 8-3 after one quarter, but EB was able to force three second-quarter ties off a Carter Crump 3-pointer and baskets by Logan Coffey and Devenaire Hill.
Four points by Jake Perry and baskets from Rudisill and Randan Clarke led Patton to an 18-12 halftime lead.
Lansing Butler (seven points) and Kaden Bostian (five) came off the bench in the fourth quarter to finish off Patton’s scoring.
Hill and Coffey led the Cavaliers (0-6) with five points apiece.
