EB girls rout Bunker Hill 70-38, avenging 8-point loss from week before

ICARD — It wasn’t even close this time around.
Following an eight-point loss on the road to Bunker Hill last week, the East Burke girls basketball team won in a rout this time, topping the Lady Bears 70-38 in Catawba Valley 2A Conference action at home late Wednesday.
The Lady Cavaliers outscored Bunker Hill 30-1 in the first quarter and 27-14 in the second to lead 47-15 before cruising on to the 32-point win, a 40-point swing from Feb. 1’s loss in Claremont.
The win completes a 7-2 mark on the home court for the regular season as EB (12-7, 8-3 CVAC) prepares to finish up the regular season on Saturday at Maiden in a makeup game as the Lady Cavs to put a lock on second place in the CVAC standings.
It’s the third split in CVAC play for the Lady Cavaliers this winter along with pairs of matchups versus Bandys and Newton-Conover, with EB topping the former at home and the latter on the road.
“The girls are starting to play together and being more patient on offense, creating better shot opportunities,” said Lady Cavaliers coach Crystal Bartlett.
EB scored the game’s first 12 points, including 3-pointers by Braelyn Stilwell and Kassie Turner and a pair of baskets by Aubree Grigg.
Grigg also assisted on a layup by Taylor Bostain to complete the early scoring run. Ally Moore added two 3-pointers in addition to another layup by Bostain to finish up the opening quarter of play.
Stilwell and Moore (two apiece) and Turner continued the hosts’ hot streak from beyond the arc in the second quarter. Serenity Powell and Journi McDowell also added to the scoresheet in that period.
Grigg added nine second-half points to finish with 13 as Stilwell (four 3-pointers, two assists) led the Lady Cavaliers with 18 points.
Moore (16 points, four 3-pointers, three steals) and Turner (10 points, five rebounds, assist) also scored in double figures.
Bostain (six points), Powell (five) and McDowell (two) completed the scoring for East Burke.
BOYS
East Burke 55, Bunker Hill 49
The Cavaliers hung on again and gained another home CVAC win and the season sweep over the visiting Bears.
The game was tied 9-9 after the opening quarter before the Bears gained a brief lead until Carter Crump hit two key 3-pointers to give the Cavaliers (5-15, 5-7 CVAC) a 29-22 halftime edge.
The visiting Bears outscored EB 16-10 in the third quarter to trail by one, 39-38.
A Christian Primm 3-pointer and a Caleb Hudson basket helped the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter to withstand a late Bunker Hill rally.
Logan Coffey converted on 3 of 6 fourth-quarter free throws and added a basket to finish with 22 points.
Crump finished with 10 points as Hudson and Primm each added eight.
The Cavaliers travel to West Caldwell on Friday for boys-only action before completing the regular season Saturday at Maiden in a makeup contest.
JV BOYS
East Burke 58, Bunker Hill 27
The JV Cavaliers (10-7, 7-4 CVAC) gained their fifth consecutive win in league play after building an 18-point halftime lead at home late Wednesday in Icard.
Zack Crawford led East Burke with 12 points, scoring six points in each half, and Gavon Franklin added nine points and Barger Shook supplied eight more.
JV GIRLS
East Burke 28, Bunker Hill 22
The JV Lady Cavaliers (2-16, 2-10 CVAC) earned their first win at home late Wednesday in Icard.
The hosts were led by 11 points from Addie Fortenberry. Kyndal Morrison and Jordan Robinson added seven points apiece in the victory.
