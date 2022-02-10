EB girls rout Bunker Hill 70-38, avenging 8-point loss from week before

ICARD — It wasn’t even close this time around.

Following an eight-point loss on the road to Bunker Hill last week, the East Burke girls basketball team won in a rout this time, topping the Lady Bears 70-38 in Catawba Valley 2A Conference action at home late Wednesday.

The Lady Cavaliers outscored Bunker Hill 30-1 in the first quarter and 27-14 in the second to lead 47-15 before cruising on to the 32-point win, a 40-point swing from Feb. 1’s loss in Claremont.

The win completes a 7-2 mark on the home court for the regular season as EB (12-7, 8-3 CVAC) prepares to finish up the regular season on Saturday at Maiden in a makeup game as the Lady Cavs to put a lock on second place in the CVAC standings.

It’s the third split in CVAC play for the Lady Cavaliers this winter along with pairs of matchups versus Bandys and Newton-Conover, with EB topping the former at home and the latter on the road.

“The girls are starting to play together and being more patient on offense, creating better shot opportunities,” said Lady Cavaliers coach Crystal Bartlett.