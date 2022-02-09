EB girls run away from West Lincoln

BOYS

West Lincoln 79, East Burke 49

Eight Cavalier seniors were honored in pre-game festivities and they held a three-point lead over visiting West Lincoln after one quarter.

The Rebels ruled the night the rest of the way, however, starting with a 25-9 second quarter en route to the 30-point win, led by a 37 point effort from Jordan Truesdale.

Five seniors scored for EB (4-15, 4-7 CVAC) in the opening quarter including Carter Crump (four points), Logan Coffey, Devenaire Hill and Christian Primm (three apiece), and Dawson Langley (two).

Hill’s 3-pointer beat the buzzer to give the Cavaliers the three-point edge heading into the second frame.

Senior Chance Keller added to the scoring sheet with a second-quarter basket and Coffey added five points before halftime.

The lead for the Rebels only got down to a 10 as they outscored the Cavaliers 19-14 and 23-11 in the third and fourth periods, respectively.

Coffey scored 11 second-half points to lead EB with 19 as the only double-digit scorer.