EB girls start busy home-stretch with win

LINCOLNTON — The East Burke girls basketball team started a stretch of four games in five days by racing to an early lead and then using their size and grit to keep their title hopes alive in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference.
A 47-24 victory over host Lincolnton on Friday night boosted the Lady Cavaliers to 10-6 overall and 6-2 in conference play. The win started a flurry of conference home games versus Newton-Conover on Saturday, on Monday against Bunker Hill and on Tuesday versus West Lincoln.
“We’ve got a big game tomorrow,” East Burke coach Crystal Bartlett said of Newton-Conover, which entered the game with a 17-2 overall record and 8-1 conference record, with the lone league loss coming at EB's hands in Newton earlier this winter. “We’ve got to keep rolling. It’s in our hands.”
A 9-0 run to start Friday’s game helped the Lady Cavaliers roll to a 12-5 advantage after one quarter. However, their offense struggled against the Lady Wolves’ zone defense in the second. The Lady Cavaliers scored only eight points in the quarter, and 3/4 of those came as guard Braelyn Stilwell and center Aubree Grigg combined to make 6 of 6 free throws.
“We weren’t hitting our outside shots,” Bartlett said. “We talked about discipline, taking advantage of our size, and getting the ball inside. I thought we fought hard on defense.”
After Lincolnton pulled within 20-12 midway through the third quarter, Stilwell and Grigg scored 11 of the Lady Cavaliers’ next 13 points as the Lady Cavaliers seized a 33-12 advantage by the end of the third quarter.
East Burke never looked back in rolling to the 23-point victory to complete a season sweep of the Lady Wolves. The Lady Cavaliers also won the first meeting, 55-33, on Jan. 26 at East Burke.
Stilwell finished with 13 points and Grigg added 11 to lead the Lady Cavaliers.
BOYS
Lincolnton 61, East Burke 49
Host Lincolnton used the hot hand of Jacob McGill, who scored nine straight points midway through the first quarter, to build a 17-6 lead by the end of the period and a 33-23 lead by halftime.
However, the Wolves hadn’t quite put away the Cavaliers, who opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run. Two free throws by Christian Primm allowed the Cavaliers to pull within 33-31 with 3:31 left in the period.
Cavaliers coach Jerome Ramsey said the third-quarter comeback followed a halftime talk to “be a little stronger. We tried to execute better.”
However, Brittain Burney scored eight of the Wolves’ next 10 points to give Lincolnton a 43-36 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
“He shot big 3s for them,” Ramsey said of Burney, who finished with 14 points.
Primm, with 15 points, and Logan Coffey, with 11, led the scoring for the Cavaliers (3-14, 3-6 CVAC).
McGill also finished with 15 to lead four double-digit scorers for the Wolves.
