EB girls start busy home-stretch with win

LINCOLNTON — The East Burke girls basketball team started a stretch of four games in five days by racing to an early lead and then using their size and grit to keep their title hopes alive in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference.

A 47-24 victory over host Lincolnton on Friday night boosted the Lady Cavaliers to 10-6 overall and 6-2 in conference play. The win started a flurry of conference home games versus Newton-Conover on Saturday, on Monday against Bunker Hill and on Tuesday versus West Lincoln.

“We’ve got a big game tomorrow,” East Burke coach Crystal Bartlett said of Newton-Conover, which entered the game with a 17-2 overall record and 8-1 conference record, with the lone league loss coming at EB's hands in Newton earlier this winter. “We’ve got to keep rolling. It’s in our hands.”

A 9-0 run to start Friday’s game helped the Lady Cavaliers roll to a 12-5 advantage after one quarter. However, their offense struggled against the Lady Wolves’ zone defense in the second. The Lady Cavaliers scored only eight points in the quarter, and 3/4 of those came as guard Braelyn Stilwell and center Aubree Grigg combined to make 6 of 6 free throws.