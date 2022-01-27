EB girls top Lincolnton for 4th straight win

ICARD — The hot streak is still alive for the East Burke girls basketball team.

The Lady Cavaliers made sure of that late Wednesday in a 55-35 win over visiting Lincolnton in a Catawba Valley 2A Conference makeup game.

The victory marked the fourth consecutive win for the Lady Cavaliers (8-5, 4-1 CVAC) since a late-December win over Madison in the McDowell Christmas Tournament, followed by three straight league wins over Newton Conover, Bandys and the Lady Wolves.

East Burke sits in second place in the CVAC standings just a half-game behind the Lady Red Devils, with whom the Lady Cavaliers have a rematch in Icard on Friday.

EB is looking for a sweep after a key 59-50 road CVAC win on Jan. 4.

Taylor Bostain led three Lady Cavaliers in double figures with a season-high 17 points. Her output was balanced as Bostain scored four points apiece in the first, second and fourth quarters and added five points in the third.

Freshman point guard Braelyn Stilwell followed with 15 points, including a third-quarter 3-pointer to give East Burke its first 20-point advantage.