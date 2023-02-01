EB girls win another CVAC game in easy fashion

ICARD — The dominance shown by the East Burke girls basketball team so far in Catawba Valley 2A Conference continued Tuesday at home versus league rival Bunker Hill.

EB set the tone of an opening 31-4 first quarter before winning 78-23.

The Lady Cavaliers didn’t slow down as all players dressed for the ocassion got on the scoring sheet to elevate EB to an 11-0 mark in CVAC play and 18-1 overall.

EB scored the first 12 points, highlighted by two 3-pointers from senior Taylor Bostain as well as baskets from Aubree Grigg, Kara Brinkley and Braelyn Stilwell.

Kassie Turner, Macy McNeil, Journi McDowell and Kamiah Lawing also scored in the opening quarter of play with McDowell (two) and McNeil both draining 3-pointers.

Stilwell added six second-quarter points as part of her game-high 16 points to boost the Lady Cavaliers’ lead to 53-8 at the halftime break.

Lawing (13 points), McDowell (11) and Grigg (10) also scored in double figures for EB.

Brinkley (eight points), Bostain (eight), Turner (four), Anna Coble (three), McNeil (three) and Hermoine Garro (two) completed the Lady Cavaliers’ scoring.

BOYS

Bunker Hill 61, East Burke 57: The Cavaliers (3-16, 1-10 CVAC) let another chance at league a win slip away, especially after coming back from an 18-point first-quarter deficit Tuesday at home in Icard.

EB cut the visiting Bears’ lead down to five in the second quarter off a Zack Crawford 3-pointer and a Levi Coble basket, but still trailed 29-22 at the halftime break.

The Cavaliers outscored Bunker Hill 17-12 in the third quarter of play with made 3s from Crawford and Sylas Coleman, as well as Barger Shook adding five point, to trail by two, 41-39, entering the fourth quarter of play.

Caleb Hudson scored eight points in the last period of the game to continue EB’s comeback rally, but the hosts just couldn’t string together enough points to jump ahead of the Bears.

Shook (11 points), Hudson (10), Coleman (10) and Ian Cox (10) all scored in double figures for the Cavaliers with Hollan Cline (three), Jacob Dellinger (three) and Coble (two) completing the scoring.

JV BOYS

Bunker Hill 44, East Burke 38: The JV Cavaliers (4-13, 3-8 CVAC) fell short of a conference comeback despite rallying efforts by Cannon Morrison and Darren Hammons late Tuesday at home in Icard.

Jay Dixon led EB with 13 points and Morrison also scored in double figures with 10.