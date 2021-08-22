 Skip to main content
EB JV football games vs Freedom, East Rutherford moved
EB JV football games vs Freedom, East Rutherford moved

East Burke High School announced over the weekend that two of its JV football games have been moved around on the schedule.

The longstanding “Thin Thursday” rivalry game with Freedom, this year scheduled to be played in Morganton, has been moved from its normal Thursday night slot to Aug. 30. In its stead, the JV Cavaliers’ season-opening contest now will be played Thursday at home versus East Rutherford in a game that was moved up from Sept. 2.

The start time for both games is 7 p.m.

