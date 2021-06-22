EB, Patton wrestlers share county athlete of week award

Wrestlers Caleb Johnson-White of East Burke and Dilan Patton of Patton are The News Herald’s Farm Bureau co-athletes of the week for June 14-19.

Johnson-White and Patton were Burke County’s highest-finishing grapplers on Tuesday at the NCHSAA 2A West Regional tournament at Pisgah High School in Canton, with each taking home bronze medals as two of the county’s four wrestlers to earn state championship berths.

Patton, wrestling in the 152-pound weight class, improved his record to 19-1 for the season. He drew a first-round bye, then won by a 16-7 technical fall over R-S Central’s Richard Post to reach the semifinals. After dropping a 9-2 decision there, Patton downed Foard’s Conner Weaver by a 7-5 decision to claim third place.

Johnson-White (138 pounds) ran his season record to 14-1 after also earning a first-round bye courtesy of an undefeated regular season. In the quarterfinals, he defeated Hibriten’s Chase Trivette via a 15-0 technical fall. He lost a 6-1 decision in the semifinals, but bounced back for a 9-2 decision win over Lincolton’s Quinlan Hunter to earn the bronze medal.

Those two, along with EB’s Grayson Phillips and Freedom’s Kalvin Khang, will wrestle at state this weekend at Wheatmore (2A) and Eastern Guilford (3A) high schools.

