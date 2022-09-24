EB’s 286 rushing yards not enough to stop Bandys

ICARD — The East Burke football ground out 286 yards and two touchdowns on a whopping 61 rushing attempts, but the momentum stalled out in a 35-14 league loss to visiting Bandys on Friday night at Danny Williams Field.

The Cavaliers’ Levi Coble rushed for 71 of his game-high 106 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown run, in the first half. EB trailed just 21-14 at halftime of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference game.

However, the Trojans scored on their first two possessions of the third quarter to seize control of the game. Quarterback Wyatt Wesson connected on 3 of 4 passes during a 64-yard touchdown drive to open the third quarter and Elliot Spicer’s 42-yard run started a four-play, 77-yard touchdown drive on Bandys’ next possession.

“They’re a heck of a good football team, but we just didn’t respond after that moment,” East Burke coach Derrick Minor said. “We’ve got to learn how to respond.”

The Cavaliers (2-3, 1-1 CVAC) responded with their continued ground attack. In addition to Coble, Jacob Dellinger rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown, and Kenneth Byrd gained 76 yards, including four on a fake punt early in the fourth quarter.

Defensively, Luke Wilson led the Cavaliers’ effort with 11 tackles, followed by Coble with seven, Gavon Franklin and Ben Mast with six, and Brady Bostain with five.

Dellinger started the game’s scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run on the Cavaliers’ opening possession. Mast, with a 19-yard run, and Byrd, with a 17-yarder, sparked the eight-play, 65-yard drive.

Bandys scored on its next possession as Wesson connected with Justin Oplinger on a 32-yard touchdown pass.

Conversion attempts failed on both touchdowns, leaving the score tied at 6-6 with 6:32 left in the first quarter. Wesson broke the tie by completing an 18-yard touchdown pass to Cash Obregon. Will Nix converted the two-point conversion for a 14-6 Trojans lead with 4:36 left in the quarter.

Coble opened the second quarter scoring with his 7-yard touchdown run. Dellinger added the two-point conversion run, capping an eight-play, 68-yard drive and tying the score at 14-14 with 7:07 left in the half.

The Trojans seized the lead for good on Nolan Jones’ 5-yard touchdown run with 4:25 left in the second quarter. Fletcher Harris’ successful extra-point kick gave the Trojans the 21-14 halftime lead.

The Cavaliers continue CVAC play on Friday at Newton-Conover.