EB’s Aguirre, Draughn’s Abernathy split award

Aguirre helped lead a 2-0-1 week for the Cavaliers, starting Monday with a difference-making goal in a 2-1 road win over West Iredell, EB’s first victory over the Warriors in four years as Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foes. Aguirre provided both of the Cavs’ goals in Wednesday’s 2-2 tie with Patton.

Abernathy averaged 17.8 points as the Lady Wildcats went 2-1 in the NWFAC, losing only to league-leading Bunker Hill, 62-49, on Thursday at home and remaining in playoff contention. She scored 15 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter with two 3-pointers, on Tuesday in Draughn’s first-ever road win at East Burke, 53-45. Abernathy capped the week with a career-high 26 points on Friday in a 66-54 win at West Iredell.