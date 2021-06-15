 Skip to main content
EB’s Byrd, Eckard, Rooks share county athlete of week award
EB’s Byrd, Eckard, Rooks share county athlete of week award

  • Updated
From left, East Burke’s Noah Rooks, KJ Byrd and Colin Eckard

 THE NEWS HERALD FILE PHOTOS

East Burke boys track and field senior Noah Rooks and freshman KJ Byrd and Cavaliers baseball freshman pitcher/first baseman Colin Eckard are The News Herald’s Farm Bureau co-athletes of the week for June 7-12.

Byrd collects his second award of the spring after breaking his own county record in boys pole vault (14’7¼”) en route to Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference championship meet gold on Wednesday at Bunker Hill. The clearance also is believed to be among the top all-time for freshmen in North Carolina. Byrd also won triple jump and was second in the 110-meter hurdles and high jump.

At the championships, Rooks won both the shot put (46’11½”) and discus (153’3”), finishing the latter a whopping 36 feet, 5 inches clear of second-place.

And Eckard helped the Cavaliers add to a late-season three-game win streak on the diamond on Tuesday at West Iredell as he pitched all seven innings, allowing just five hits and one earned run with 13 strikeouts in a 3-1 win. He added a double and stolen base on offense.

The News Herald will recognize an athlete of the week throughout the 2020-21 school year.

EB’s Byrd, Eckard, Rooks share award

