EB’s Byrd, Eckard, Rooks share county athlete of week award

East Burke boys track and field senior Noah Rooks and freshman KJ Byrd and Cavaliers baseball freshman pitcher/first baseman Colin Eckard are The News Herald’s Farm Bureau co-athletes of the week for June 7-12.

Byrd collects his second award of the spring after breaking his own county record in boys pole vault (14’7¼”) en route to Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference championship meet gold on Wednesday at Bunker Hill. The clearance also is believed to be among the top all-time for freshmen in North Carolina. Byrd also won triple jump and was second in the 110-meter hurdles and high jump.

At the championships, Rooks won both the shot put (46’11½”) and discus (153’3”), finishing the latter a whopping 36 feet, 5 inches clear of second-place.

And Eckard helped the Cavaliers add to a late-season three-game win streak on the diamond on Tuesday at West Iredell as he pitched all seven innings, allowing just five hits and one earned run with 13 strikeouts in a 3-1 win. He added a double and stolen base on offense.

The News Herald will recognize an athlete of the week throughout the 2020-21 school year.

