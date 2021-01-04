EB’s Erin Newton named athlete of week

East Burke senior volleyball player Erin Newton is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau high school county athlete of the week for Dec. 28-Jan. 2.

Newton totaled 29 assists, 14 digs, seven kills, two blocks and an ace in an all-around effort for the Lady Cavaliers over three matches last week, starting with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-20 road victory over West Caldwell last Monday. In that match, Newton supplied seven assists, six digs, two kills and an ace. The win was EB’s fourth of the season.

Against Draughn in a home loss Tuesday, Newton tallied a team-high 16 assists to go with five digs and three kills. And the following night in a loss to unbeaten Foard, she added six assists, two kills, two blocks and three digs.

The News Herald will recognize an athlete of the week throughout the 2020-21 school year.