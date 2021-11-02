EB’s Fulbright named athlete of week

Fulbright finished with 65 carries for 277 yards and nine touchdowns on the week as his Cavaliers picked up their second and third overall wins, which were their first and second in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play, to finish the season. He tied an EBHS program record with five TD runs on Tuesday in a 36-32 road win at Bandys. Fulbright had fourth-quarter scoring runs covering 5, 1 and 8 yards in the contest, and the first of those put East Burke ahead to stay.