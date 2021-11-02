 Skip to main content
EB’s Fulbright named athlete of week
EB’s Fulbright named athlete of week

East Burke's Blane Fulbright, left, with Farm Bureau agent Brian Stamey

 FARM BUREAU

East Burke senior running back Blane Fulbright is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau Burke County athlete of the week for games played Oct. 25-30.

Fulbright finished with 65 carries for 277 yards and nine touchdowns on the week as his Cavaliers picked up their second and third overall wins, which were their first and second in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play, to finish the season. He tied an EBHS program record with five TD runs on Tuesday in a 36-32 road win at Bandys. Fulbright had fourth-quarter scoring runs covering 5, 1 and 8 yards in the contest, and the first of those put East Burke ahead to stay.

Then on Friday, the reigning county player of the year ended the season with 32 carries for 117 yards and four TDs. He had three first-quarter TDs as EB surged ahead 20-0, and his final end-zone visit made it 28-6 in the second period as his Cavs held on to win at West Caldwell, 28-18. Fulbright ended a second consecutive 1,000-yard season with a county-best 16 touchdowns.

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.

