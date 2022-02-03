 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EB’s Goins, Shell sign to play in college
H.S. Football

EB’s Goins, Shell sign to play in college

  • Updated
020422-mnh-sports-fbh-eastburke-signings-p1

East Burke's Jarrod Shell on Wednesday signed with Maryville College for football. He is flanked on the front row, from left, by his mother Melissa and his father Scott. Standing, from left, are EB football coach Derrick Minor, athletic director Jim Childers, principal Katie Moore, and EB assistant coaches Matt Childers, Jeremy Marlowe and Josh Martin.

 Submitted photo
020422-mnh-sports-fbh-eastburke-signings-p2

East Burke's Spencer Goins on Wednesday signed with Emory and Henry for football. He is flanked on the front row, from left, by his mother Karen and his father Marty. Standing, from left, are EB football coach Derrick Minor, principal Katie Moore, athletic director Jim Childers, Goins' sister Heather Cash, EB assistant coach Matt Childers, Goins' brother Tyler, and EB assistant coaches Jeremy Marlowe and Josh Martin.

ICARD — Two East Burke football seniors have made their college decisions.

Jarrod Shell, who is headed for Maryville College, and Spencer Goins, who will play for Emory and Henry, made it official Wednesday by signing letters of intent to continue their education and football careers at the next level.

Shell was a two-year starter at offensive tackle for the Cavaliers, recording 32 pancake blocks and paving the way for a consistently stout EB rushing attack.

“The coaching staff (at Maryville) was great in every aspect. The campus was absolutely beautiful and I fell in love with it the second I stepped on their campus,” Shell said.

Goins played a variety of positions on offense, defense and special teams at EB.

As a senior, he scored on a blocked field goal return to secure the season-opening win at Patton and made a key reception on a late drive at home versus West Lincoln.

On defense at safety, Goins totaled 56 tackles this past season, including a season-high nine versus both Freedom and West Lincoln. He also grabbed an interception versus Newton-Conover.

Goins also served as a kick returner and long snapper and was named All-Catawba Valley 2A Conference and second-team All-Burke County.

“It felt like home (at Emory and Henry) and just had the right coaching staff. I’m just blessed to have this opportunity to play at the next level,” Goins said.

Goins will be majoring in exercise science and minoring in sports medicine while Shell will study to be a veterinarian.

