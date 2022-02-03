EB’s Goins, Shell sign to play in college

ICARD — Two East Burke football seniors have made their college decisions.

Jarrod Shell, who is headed for Maryville College, and Spencer Goins, who will play for Emory and Henry, made it official Wednesday by signing letters of intent to continue their education and football careers at the next level.

Shell was a two-year starter at offensive tackle for the Cavaliers, recording 32 pancake blocks and paving the way for a consistently stout EB rushing attack.

“The coaching staff (at Maryville) was great in every aspect. The campus was absolutely beautiful and I fell in love with it the second I stepped on their campus,” Shell said.

Goins played a variety of positions on offense, defense and special teams at EB.

As a senior, he scored on a blocked field goal return to secure the season-opening win at Patton and made a key reception on a late drive at home versus West Lincoln.

On defense at safety, Goins totaled 56 tackles this past season, including a season-high nine versus both Freedom and West Lincoln. He also grabbed an interception versus Newton-Conover.