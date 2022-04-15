EB’s Johnson-White signs with Montreat

ICARD — East Burke senior Caleb Johnson-White signed his official letter of intent Thursday to continue his education and wrestling career at Montreat College.

This past winter, Johnson-White finished runner-up in the NCHSAA’s 2A 145-pound state championship bracket after winning the 145-pound title at the 2A West Regional. He finished the season with a 27-5 mark and was named All-Catawba Valley 2A Conference.

“I knew after high school, I would not be satisfied (with ending my wrestling career), regardless of how I finished my season,” Johnson-White said. “The sport is just that addicting.”

As a junior, Johnson-White was named All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference at 138 pounds. He fell in the 2A state quarterfinals after winning the bronze medal at regionals, finishing the season with a 15-2 record.

Johnson-White also was All-NWFAC at 126 pounds as a sophomore. He was the league runner-up and reached the regional semifinals, finishing with a 27-7 overall mark.

He finished third in the NWFAC Tournament as a freshman at 126 pounds.

Johnson-White finished with 90 career wins and also participated in cross country and track and field at EBHS.

As Montreat, Johnson-White plans to major in cyber security.

