H.S. Wrestling

EB’s Johnson-White signs with Montreat

041722-mnh-sports-wre-eastburke-johnsonwhite-signing-p1

East Burke senior Caleb Johnson-White on Thursday signed with Montreat for wrestling. He is flanked on the front row, from left, by his mother, Melissa Johnson, his father, Brady White, and his grandmother, Betty White. Standing, from left, are EB principal Katie Moore, assistant coach Noah Gilbert, head coach Mark Boyd, Montreat head coach Jack Britt, EB cross country head coach Heather Ramsey, and athletic director Jim Childers.

ICARD — East Burke senior Caleb Johnson-White signed his official letter of intent Thursday to continue his education and wrestling career at Montreat College.

This past winter, Johnson-White finished runner-up in the NCHSAA’s 2A 145-pound state championship bracket after winning the 145-pound title at the 2A West Regional. He finished the season with a 27-5 mark and was named All-Catawba Valley 2A Conference.

“I knew after high school, I would not be satisfied (with ending my wrestling career), regardless of how I finished my season,” Johnson-White said. “The sport is just that addicting.”

As a junior, Johnson-White was named All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference at 138 pounds. He fell in the 2A state quarterfinals after winning the bronze medal at regionals, finishing the season with a 15-2 record.

Johnson-White also was All-NWFAC at 126 pounds as a sophomore. He was the league runner-up and reached the regional semifinals, finishing with a 27-7 overall mark.

He finished third in the NWFAC Tournament as a freshman at 126 pounds.

Johnson-White finished with 90 career wins and also participated in cross country and track and field at EBHS.

As Montreat, Johnson-White plans to major in cyber security.

Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

