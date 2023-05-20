GREENSBORO — East Burke junior Kenneth Byrd is a three-peat state champion in the boys outdoor pole vault.

Byrd measured 14 feet, 6 inches as he claimed the event win for the third time in as many opportunities in the NCHSAA 2A state championships, held Saturday at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro.

Also for the Cavalier boys, who placed fifth as a team, Byrd was second in the high jump (6’6”) and the 110 hurdles (15.01) and 15th in the 300 hurdles (46.80).

For the Lady Cavaliers, Meah Walsh placed second in the 3200 (11:31.98).

Other EB boys finishes came from Michael Hathcock who was third in the shot put (49’9¾”); Avery Fraley who was sixth in the high jump (6’2”), 10th in the 200 (22.82) and 13th in the triple jump (39’4½”); Luke Wilson who was seventh in the discus (136’); Kolby Byrd who was ninth in the shot put (45’4¼”) and 10th in the discus (119’11”); Brady Bostain who was 13th in the shot put (42’0¼”) and Ian Cox who was 13th in the high jump (5’10”).

On the girls side, other EB finishes came from the eighth-place 4x800 relay team of Walsh, Cadence Willis, Piper Strong and Phil McDaniel (10:47.82) and Taylor Bostain who was 14th in the shot put (29’10¼”).