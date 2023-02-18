GREENSBORO — East Burke wrestler Grayson Phillips reached the quarterfinals in the 2A 126-pound bracket at the NCHSAA state championships over the weekend at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Phillips (29-8) won his first-round match by a 10-6 decision over South Lenoir’s Chris Haro before falling in the quarterfinals to Mount Pleasant’s Josh Hammac by pin. Phillips also lost in the consolation second round to Bandys’ Trey Story by a 5-4 decision.

In the 3A 220-pound bracket, Freedom’s Fredy Vicente Perez lost his first-round match to North Iredell’s Edison Flores by a 15-3 major decision. He also lost in the consolation first round to Havelock’s Lance Deane by a 3-1 decision.