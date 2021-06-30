EB’s Rooks, Byrd share final 2020-21 county athlete of week award

East Burke boys track and field senior Noah Rooks and freshman K.J. Byrd are The News Herald’s Farm Bureau co-athletes of the week for June 21-26.

Both athletes won gold medals at last weekend’s NCHSAA 2A state championships.

In discus, Rooks’ third attempt soared an even 163 feet to win by over 22 feet and set another personal best and school record after his 159’3” mark had done so en route to gold at the previous weekend’s 2A West Regional. Rooks, also the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference champion in discus, additionally finished fifth in the shot put (46’10½”) at state.

Byrd cleared 15 feet in the pole vault at state to reset his own county and ninth-grade state records, winning by 2 feet. He was the only freshman to finish in the top 12. Byrd also was the regional and conference champion in pole vault. He finished third in high jump (6’2”) at state.

Rooks and Byrd are the final two athletes of the week for the 2020-21 school year. The award will return in August for the start of fall prep sports.