EB’s Walsh, Freedom’s Deacon win at Turkey Classic

HUNTERSVILLE — East Burke’s Meah Walsh and Freedom’s Katie Deacon opened the winter indoor track season with wins Monday at the Turkey Classic, hosted by the Community School of Davidson at the Huntersville Sports Complex.

Walsh was first in the girls 1600-meter run for the Lady Cavaliers, timing in at 5:43.46, while Deacon won the girls 1000-meter run for the Lady Patriots with a time of 3:03.26.

Walsh was followed in the 1600 by EB teammate Cadence Willis (6:19.11) in seventh.

Other competing schools at the event included the host Spartans, Corvian Community School, Northwest Cabarrus and Pine Lake Prep.