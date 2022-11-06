EB’s Walsh leads county runners at states

KERNERSVILLE — East Burke’s Meah Walsh led Burke County runners at the NCHSAA cross country state championships Saturday as she finished seven in the 2A girls race.

Walsh timed in at 20:50.72 at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.

Also in 2A, Patton’s Gabe Wykle (18:43.49) was 64th in the boys race.

NCSSM-Morganton’s Everett Tucker (18:38.38) was 28th in 1A boys competition. He was followed by Draughn’s Ryan Williams (19:22.31) in 52nd.

And in 3A, Freedom’s Katie Deacon (21:20.58) was 32nd in girls and Colby Anderson (17:59.38) was 43rd in boys.