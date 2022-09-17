EB second-half spark not enough vs. Maiden

MAIDEN — The East Burke football team had a hill to climb opening Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference play at Maiden, falling behind by 26 points in the first half.

The Cavaliers got the offense going after the intermission, scoring 27 second-half points, but it wasn’t as EB fell by 20, 47-27, to the host Blue Devils on Friday night.

“These kids not once backed down and didn’t even quit to the very end,” said East Burke coach Derrick Minor. “That’s what I love about this group. It’s the heart. We’ve got a young group with great senior leadership and we are getting battle tested.”

The second-half rally started with East Burke attempting an onside kick that was recovered in Maiden territory. Jacob Dellinger, Kenneth Byrd and Levi Coble led a six-play drive for the remaining 44 yards, capped by a Dellinger 1-yard touchdown run.

Maiden responded with a touchdown pass five plays later to go up 33-7, but the Cavaliers weren’t done. Byrd, on a second-down play, found a path and bolted down the Maiden sideline for a 78-yard touchdown run.

Another highlight-worthy score for East Burke (2-2, 0-1 CVAC) came in the fourth quarter as Cannon Morrison ended a Maiden drive with an interception. The interception return touchdown for Morrison went for 98 yards, the longest for the Cavaliers since a 74-yard interception return by Matt Whisnant in 2012.

The final East Burke score came on a 14-yard run by Dellinger with a two-point conversion run by Ben Mast.

Byrd (10-151), Dellinger (18-104), and Coble (13-56) teamed up for 311 total rushing yards on 41 carries, an average of 7.59 yards per attempt, as East Burke did all of its damage offensively on the ground.

Defensively, East Burke was Luke Wilson (11 tackles, four for loss), Coble (two tackles for loss), Mast, Brady Bostain, Michael Hathcock and Corbin McNeil.

On special teams, Eli Carico added an extra-point kick.

The host Blue Devils were led by running back Ben Gibbs’ 20 carries for 187 yards and two touchdowns of 1 and 39 yards and a 25-yard receiving score and three scoring connections between quarterback Wesley Thompson (9 of 20, 253 yards, four touchdowns) and receiver Chris Culliver (6-191-3) of 74, 49 and 33 yards.

East Burke returns home Friday to continue CVAC play, hosting Bandys.