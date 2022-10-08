EB sees 14-0 lead evaporate in loss

CLAREMONT — For half of Friday night’s football game, it looked like visiting East Burke was going to spoil Bunker Hill’s homecoming.

But the Bears found a way to rally in the second half, preserving their unbeaten record with a 24-20 victory over their Catawba Valley 2A Conference foes.

The Cavaliers fell to 2-5 overall and 0-4 in the CVAC prior to next Friday’s home game against Lincolnton.

East Burke recovered a pair of Bunker Hill fumbles in the opening quarter, with Michael Hathcock falling on the first and Cannon Morrison snatching the second. Morrison’s fumble recovery led to the game’s first score, a 63-yard touchdown run from Kenneth Byrd that made it 6-0 with 1:10 remaining in the first period.

After the Bears were forced to punt on their next drive, the Cavs put together an 11-play, 50-yard series that ultimately ended with an incompletion on fourth-and-10 from Bunker Hill’s 24-yard line midway through the second quarter. However, momentum swung right back to East Burke moments later when a snap flew over the head of the Bears’ punter, who retreated to grab the ball but was eventually tackled for a six-yard loss, giving the Cavs possession at the BH 25.

From there, it took six plays for East Burke to cross the goal line. Byrd scored from three yards out and Levi Coble added the two-point conversion run to extend the Cavs’ advantage to 14-0, where it would remain entering halftime.

“We came out firing on all cylinders, everything was working, our offense was moving and we kept them off balance, just took care of the football,” said EB coach Derrick Minor. “It was kind of a chess match there at the beginning between them and us, and that’s what football is about. But that first half, you couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Following the break, Bunker Hill finally found its way on offense, moving the ball 65 yards in 10 plays on a drive that ended with an eight-yard TD pass.

East Burke answered right back, scoring on the ninth play of an 80-yard drive that was aided by two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. A nine-yard TD scamper from Ben Mast at the 4:28 mark of the third quarter gave the Cavs a 20-6 lead.

Before the end of the quarter, Bunker Hill cut into the deficit courtesy of a 30-yard field goal. Then, the Bears forced East Burke to punt and cashed in a few plays later with a seven-yard TD pass with exactly eight minutes to play. Following a successful two-point conversion pass, the hosts trailed by just three at 20-17.

The Cavs’ next drive ended in a three-and-out and a punt from their own end zone. Bunker Hill took over at the East Burke 37 and mounted a quick scoring drive for a 42-yard TD pass that put the Bears on top for the first time all night.

With less than five minutes left, East Burke made a last-ditch effort to score. After picking up a first down on a seven-yard pass from Mast to Corbin McNeil on third down, the Cavs were unable to move the ball much farther as they eventually turned the ball over on downs with 2:27 to play.

BH ran the ball four straight times and forced East Burke to call its final two timeouts. And on fourth-and-3 from the Cavs’ 15, the hosts ran for 11 yards and a first down that clinched the victory and ultimately served as the final play of the contest.

East Burke only gained 16 yards through the air as Mast completed 3 of 9 passes, but the Cavs’ run-heavy attack did find some success, with Byrd tallying 95 yards on 10 carries and Mast running the ball 11 times for 58 yards. East Burke’s third leading rusher was Jacob Dellinger with 36 yards on nine carries.

“I saw the youth of our team come out a little bit,” said Minor of the second half. “I mean, there’s no secret, we’ve got sophomores all over the place … and just mentally, we weren’t able to respond like we should have. We got a little shell-shocked, they came back and took the lead and our guys were kind of stunned.

“I think we came out at halftime and didn’t move the ball like we wanted to. And then you start putting doubt in these young guys’ minds, and (Bunker Hill) executed, hats off to them. They made the plays when they needed to and we didn’t, bottom line.”