EB seniors Garcia, Hammack sign with local schools

ICARD — Two East Burke seniors recently signed to join upstart local collegiate athletic programs starting this fall season.

The Cavaliers’ Jonathan Garcia signed to participate in cross country at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory and Catherine Hammack signed to play for the volleyball team at Caldwell Tech in Hudson.

As a senuior, Garcia was an All-Catawba Valley 2A Conference cross country selection last fall after finishing 13th at the conference championship meet with a time of 20:00.39 He also finished in 55th place at the NHCAA 2A West Regional with a time of 19:46.42.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to see where I can take things with cross country as I’ve fallen in love with the sport,” Garcia said.

In his senior year, Garcia was also a member of the soccer and track and field teams.

Hammack, who also played softball for the Lady Cavaliers, led EB on the volleyball court last fall with 192 digs, adding five kills, four service aces, four blocks and three assists as a senior.

“I was offered to go to a few open gyms (at Caldwell) and I loved it,” Hammack said. “I got offered to sign and play for them after (Caldwell coach Brian Harris) saw me play in person.

“I am playing my favorite sport and I get to pursue a field I love. I want to thank (EB coach) Tracy Greene for being the coach who made me (get) to where I am today and Brian Harris for giving me the opportunity of my dreams.”

Garcia plans to major in business and Hammack plans to major in nursing.

