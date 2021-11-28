 Skip to main content
EB swim teams open season in CVAC quad-meet
H.S. Swimming

East Burke

HICKORY — The East Burke swimming teams opened their season late Tuesday at the Hickory YMCA in a Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference meet with Newton-Conover, Lincolnton and West Lincoln.

Scores weren't available, but first-year coach Haley Oxentine said both Cavalier teams gave their best efforts to start the winter campaign.

“To say that our members showed improvement is an understatement,” said Oxentine. “We couldn't be more proud of the sportsmanship, team support and overall hard work our students showed for this meet."

Senior Landon Lennex earned an automatic regional qualifier time in the boys 500-yard freestyle event while other individual and relay times came close to reaching regional qualifier marks.

“We still have a lot to work on, but we look forward to seeing each swimmer grow and excel as we move forward,” Oxentine said.

East Burke next hosts Newton-Conover and West Caldwell at the Jimmy C. Draughn Aquatic Center in Valdese on Dec. 8.

