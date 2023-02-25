ICARD — All season long, the East Burke girls basketball team’s season has hinged on a series of high-profile matchups versus Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe Newton-Conover.

The Lady Cavaliers won both regular season meetings, 55-50 in overtime on Jan. 3 in Icard and 59-57 on Jan. 27 in Newton en route to a CVAC championship, but were denied a CVAC Tournament title after losing to the Lady Red Devils in the finals, 58-45 on Feb. 17 in Hickory.

The fourth matchup was bigger still, coming in the third round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs

And in it, the pendulum swung back in favor of the No. 5 West seed Lady Cavaliers, who had the upper hand throughout the contest and eliminated No. 13 West seed Newton-Conover with a 54-37 final score that sent them through to Tuesday’s 2A West Regional semifinals.

Coincidentally, the last time East Burke reached that round, it ended in disappointment with 58-55 overtime loss to the Lady Red Devils in Icard on March 3, 2020. This go-around, the Lady Cavaliers will have to travel to face No. 1 West seed Randleman (27-1).

Tuesday’s meeting was the fifth all-time between the Lady Cavaliers (26-2) and the Lady Red Devils (25-5) with EB also scoring wins in 2012 and 2019. EB now owns a .557 all-time winning percentage over Newton-Conover after this season’s successes.

After building an 11-8 lead after a quarter of play on Tuesday, EB outscored the Lady Red Devils 17-8 into halftime to lead 28-16 behind Kassie Turner and Braelyn Stilwell, who both scored five second-quarter points. A Kara Brinkley basket, Taylor Bostain 3-pointer and a pair of Aubree Grigg free throws also contributed to the scoring output.

“We just played up-tempo and forced (Newton-Conover) to make outside shots,” said Lady Cavaliers coach Crystal Bartlett. “We played great team defense and just moved the ball offensively.”

East Burke’s lead reached 15 points during the third quarter and stood at 38-24 heading into the last quarter of play.

Seven of eight fourth-quarter free throws and a basket by Stilwell put the final touches on the win as she finished with a game-high 21 points.

Brinkley, with two fourth-quarter baskets, and Bostain also scored in double figures with 11 points apiece. Turner added seven points and two steals while Grigg was held to four points but did her damage elsewhere, pulling down eight rebounds.

Tuesday's other 2A Wes Regional semifinal will feature No. 2 West seed Shelby (26-1) and No. 3 West seed Salisbury (24-3).

“We’ve just got to take this one game at a time like we’ve been doing all year,” said Bartlett.

Cassidy Geddes, the leading scorer for Newton-Conover, was held to nine points for the Lady Red Devils as Lizzie Sain paced their effort with 10 points.