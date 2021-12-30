EB teams swept by tourney host McDowell

MARION — The East Burke girls basketball team nearly pulled a Christmas comeback.

After trailing by nine following three quarters of play versus the host Lady Titans in the opening round of the McDowell Christmas Tournament late Wednesday, the Lady Cavaliers rallied only to fall two points short, 52-50.

Freshman Braelyn Stilwell missed a half-court shot at the buzzer that would have stolen the win.

East Burke (4-5) led, 13-3, after one quarter off seven points by Stilwell (two 3-pointers) and four points by Aubree Grigg.

Grigg’s second-quarter knee injury dealt a blow to EB as the visitors were outscored by McDowell, 21-6, in the period to trail by five, 24-19, at the halftime break.

Grigg returned in the second half to score 11 of her 15 total points, leading the Lady Cavs’ rally.

Ally Moore made two key second-half 3 pointers and Stilwell made 5 of 6 fourth-quarter free-throws to put the Lady Cavaliers in position to stealing a road win.

Stilwell led East Burke with 18 points and Moore added seven more.