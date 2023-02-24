ICARD — The East Burke girls basketball team is headed back to the third round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs after three seasons away.

The No. 5 West seed Lady Cavaliers made that happen by defeating No. 12 West seed East Surry 68-51 on Thursday at home in the second round.

East Burke coach Crystal Bartlett credited her team’s defensive play as the reason the Lady Cavaliers (25-2) were able to advance on to Saturday evening’s third-round showdown with Catawba Valley 2A Conference rival and No. 13 West seed Newton-Conover.

“Our girls embodied what we were trying to execute,” Bartlett said. “We played hard and we played together by just doing the little things.”

East Burke started out with a 10-3 first-quarter lead off two Taylor Bostain 3-pointers, a Kassie Turner basket assisted by Braelyn Stilwell, and an Aubree Grigg basket.

The visiting Lady Cardinals (20-6) then proceeded to score the next seven points to tie the game, only to have Stilwell score a basket to push EB back ahead going into the second quarter.

East Surry gained a 21-17 lead in the second quarter before Grigg scored on back-to-back three-point plays, contributing to a 28-21 Lady Cavaliers halftime lead.

Grigg added 13 second-half points to finish with a new season-high of 24 points as East Surry could only get within six points of East Burke’s lead.

Stilwell put the final touches on the win, making 8 of 9 fourth-quarter free throws to finish with 16 points.

Kara Brinkley scored all of her 13 points in the second half and was followed in the scoring sheet by Turner (seven points), Bostain (six) and Kamiah Lawing (two).

Merry Parker Boaz (21 points) and Addie Phipps (12) finished in double figures for East Surry.

Saturday’s meeting was the fourth of the season between the Lady Cavaliers and the Lady Red Devils (25-4). East Burke won both regular season meetings, 55-50 in overtime in Icard on Jan. 3 and 59-57 in Newton on Jan. 27, but Newton-Conover won the most recent meeting, 58-45 in the championship game of the CVAC Tournament on Feb. 17 in Hickory.

The winner of Saturday's game will meet either No. 1 Randleman (26-1) or No. 8 East Rutherford (27-2) in the NCHSAA 2A West Regional semifinals on Feb. 28.

East Burke and Newton-Conover's most recent playoff matchup was in the 2A West Regional semifinals on March 3, 2020, with the Lady Red Devils triumphing 58-55 in an overtime thriller.