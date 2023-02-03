CHARLOTTE — Freedom’s Emerson Miller led a batch of state-bound Patriot swimmers at Friday’s NCHSAA 3A West Regional, held at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center.

Miller was FHS’ top finisher on the day, placing fourth in the boys 50 freestyle (23.01). He also was part of the seventh-place boys 200 freestyle relay team (1:38.85) alongside Nathaniel Carswell, Asher Ellis and Caelan Houpe and the ninth-place boys 400 freestyle relay team (3:45.25) with Carswell, Timothy Truitt and Houpe.

The Freedom boys also posted finishes of 13th with the 200 medley relay team (2:02.74) of Carswell, Houpe, Myles Greene and Asher Ellis and of 20th in the 100 backstroke with Carswell (1:08.24).

The Lady Patriots’ top finisher was Sara Succop, who was 17th in the 100 butterfly (1:12.55) and also part of the 18th-place 400 freestyle relay team (4:37.64) with Neyli Lopez Rodriguez, Lucy Yelton and Maria Perez Rodriguez.

Perez Rodriguez also finished 19th in the 200 freestyle (2:25.10). And FHS placed 21st in the girls 200 medley relay (2:30.74) with Jordyn Greene, Yelton, Lopez Rodriguez and Sonia Hallman.

The NCHSAA 3A state championships are slated for Feb. 11 at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.