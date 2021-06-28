Eric Shehan tabbed as new Draughn AD

VALDESE — After more than a decade coaching prep sports in Burke County, Eric Shehan has reached his goal of becoming a high school athletic director.
Shehan will assume the top sports administrative and assistant principal role at Draughn High School after holding posts at Patton for the past nine years, including boys lacrosse head coach, both assistant coach and interim head coach roles for the Panthers’ football program, and assistant coach for the PHS baseball team.
Shehan will be DHS’ third athletic director in as many years, fourth in the last five and fifth in the last six, taking over for East Burke Middle School-bound Brandon Wykle, who served one year in the post after succeeding Doug Hallyburton. Hallyburton took over from Dillon Sain, who served one year after longtime AD Jay Murray retired.
“I’m very excited,” Shehan said. “The athletic director position is what I’ve been looking for. I’m very familiar with Draughn High School and the staff there, so I look forward to working with them. I’ve known several of them since I first started teaching. I’ll be relying on their assistance and their knowledge of the ins and outs of the school. I worked with several of them at East Burke, so I’m looking forward to being with them again.”
Shehan’s lacrosse teams have been successful, going 5-5 with a playoff berth this spring, 9-3 with a postseason appearance in 2019, 11-3 with a playoff berth in 2018, and 6-6 with a postseason nod in 2017 to qualify for the state tournament in each of the past four full seasons.
He also was on staff for Patton football teams that reached the 2A state playoffs each season from 2015-18, making the second round in both 2016 and 2017, a number of successful Panthers baseball squads.
“Since I coached multiple sports (at Patton), I think it will help me in the athletic director position to understand their needs. The fact that I have nine players playing at the collegiate level this year will help me direct those students who have that ability and want that chance, to assist them moving on to college.”
Before his nine-year tenure at PHS, Shehan was at East Burke for five years, serving as an assistant coach for the Cavaliers’ football and baseball teams, as well as head coach of the JV baseball program.
Shehan is a Freedom High School graduate, where he played both baseball and football.
He spoke highly of his tenure at Patton and the colleagues he has worked with at that school.
“I would like to thank the administration at Patton High School for helping me get through my degree and working on my hours,” Shehan. “Thank you to Burke County Public Schools for giving me the chance.”
