Eric Shehan tabbed as new Draughn AD

VALDESE — After more than a decade coaching prep sports in Burke County, Eric Shehan has reached his goal of becoming a high school athletic director.

Shehan will assume the top sports administrative and assistant principal role at Draughn High School after holding posts at Patton for the past nine years, including boys lacrosse head coach, both assistant coach and interim head coach roles for the Panthers’ football program, and assistant coach for the PHS baseball team.

Shehan will be DHS’ third athletic director in as many years, fourth in the last five and fifth in the last six, taking over for East Burke Middle School-bound Brandon Wykle, who served one year in the post after succeeding Doug Hallyburton. Hallyburton took over from Dillon Sain, who served one year after longtime AD Jay Murray retired.

“I’m very excited,” Shehan said. “The athletic director position is what I’ve been looking for. I’m very familiar with Draughn High School and the staff there, so I look forward to working with them. I’ve known several of them since I first started teaching. I’ll be relying on their assistance and their knowledge of the ins and outs of the school. I worked with several of them at East Burke, so I’m looking forward to being with them again.”