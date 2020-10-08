FHS bass fishing duo headed to nationals

Freedom High seniors Hunter Keller and Daniel Brackett have qualified for the Bassmaster High School national championship on Kentucky Lake later this month after finishing fifth in points for the state of North Carolina.

Approximately 250-300 boats will compete at nationals.

Brackett and Keller worked with FHS administration in 2018 to start Freedom B.A.S.S. Team and have strung together many good performances since that time, including a third-place finish at Lake Tillery and a 10th-place result at Lake Norman.

Additionally, Keller has earned a scholarship to Erskine College for bass fishing.