FHS CHRISTMAS ROUNDUP: Freedom boys hold off West Caldwell, advance to title game

The host Freedom boys basketball team won for a second straight night and secured its place in the championship game of the school’s 48th Christmas Invitational tournament.

The Patriots pulled away late after a back-and-forth semifinal contest with West Caldwell on Tuesday night, winning 76-70 to advance to Wednesday night’s tournament championship game against Enka, which defeated R-S Central 72-58 in Tuesday’s other semifinal in Morganton.

The first 2 ½ quarters featured 17 lead changes and nine ties before the Patriots (8-3) took the lead for good late in the third quarter on consecutive baskets from Mekhi Harris, Keegan Clark and Amore Connelly to go from down 40-39 to up 45-40.

The lead stayed in the single digits until a Connelly pullup 3-pointer with 3:24 left to play. The Warriors trimmed the advantage below 10 four more times in the next 90 seconds only to see FHS answer with two Connelly dunks, another Connelly 3 and a Keegan Clark free throw.

Another Connelly dunk with 1:12 left to play pushed the lead to its highest point at 12 points before West Caldwell finished the game on an ultimately inconsequential 7-1 run.

Connelly finished with a game-high 31 points one night after leading the Pats’ first-round win with 27 points, his third and fourth games back after missing four-plus contests with an ankle injury. The first two games of the tournament represented FHS’ two highest offensive outputs of the season to date.

“It’s huge. We said we can see them daily in practice growing up, maturing and learning how to have good practice habits,” Freedom coach Clint Zimmerman said of his team. “Tonight, those good habits came out late. And we’ve gotten everybody back healthy. That’s a big part of it.

“When Amore was out, you never want to see somebody go down, but we knew it might be a blessing for us because some of these guys were going to have to step up and learn how to play. I think that’s kind of what happened. And when you add an electric scorer like Amore back into the lineup and everybody else keeps playing, I think it toughened us up some.”

Harris also reached double figures with 21 points and fellow senior Clark led FHS off the bench with nine points.

Clark hit a buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the first quarter to put Freedom up 16-13, had another make from beyond the arc near the midpoint of the second period for a 27-23 advantage and had a third-quarter basket before tallying assists on back-to-back big plays by Connelly that led to leads of 70-59 and 72-61 with under 2 ½ minutes to play.

“These guys have faith in me,” Clark said. “With that shot (at the end of the first quarter, Avery) Pollard turned around and handed it back to me just to give me the opportunity. It was a great feeling, I have to admit, hitting that shot in front of a big crowd like that.”

Gavin McNaughton (eight points), Dyson Dellinger (eight) and Kaden Lytle (two) also scored for FHS.

Malek Patterson (26 points), Zion Thomas (21), Jordan Patterson (12) and Mason Anthony (11) all reached double-digits for West Caldwell but were the only Warriors to score as the team slotted into Wednesday’s third-place game against R-S Central.

Hibriten 67, Draughn 37

The Wildcats (3-6) watched a 26-18 halftime deficit blossom into a 24-point hole after three periods as the Panthers outscored them 25-9 out of the halftime break in Tuesday’s consolation bracket contest in Morganton.

The loss dropped Draughn into Wednesday’s seventh-place contest against Chase while Hibriten advanced to the fifth-place game versus T.C. Roberson.

From the 5:11 mark of the third quarter through the 5:24 mark of the fourth frame, the Panthers outscored the Wildcats 20-4 before the lead reached its highest and final tally of 30 points later in the final period.

Eli Tillery led DHS with 16 points, including eight straight apiece spanning both the first two quarters and the second two periods of the game. John Robert Abernathy scored six points and Blair Cooper and Blake McElyea added four apiece.

Kobe Hood (28 points) and Kaylen Bowers (15) reached double figures for Hibriten.

GIRLS

Shelby 40, Freedom 35

The Lady Patriots (8-3) trailed 10-0 out of the gate before taking their first lead at 14-13 on a Statlee McGee 3-pointer to open the second quarter. The teams swapped the lead five more times before the Lady Golden Lions led 26-25 at the half in Tuesday’s tourney game in Morganton.

A Haven Gladden steal-and-score and a Peyton Caldwell basket out of the intermission gave FHS its largest lead of three points, but Freedom scored just six more points and only one more field goal as Shelby held the hosts off the board for large chunks of clock.

The Lions only scored 14 second-half points themselves, but a pair of 3s and three other field goals were enough to seal a five-point victory that sent Shelby to Wednesday’s championship game versus Hibriten while Freedom slipped to the third-place game against Draughn.

Caldwell (11 points), Sydnie Demiter (nine), Gladden (eight), Ava Whitaker (four) and McGee (three) scored for the Patriots while Ally Hollifield (26) scored more than half of Shelby’s points.

Hibriten 57, Draughn 41

The Lady Wildcats (7-3) slotted into Wednesday’s third-place game with Tuesday’s championship bracket loss to the Lady Panthers in tournament action in Morganton.

Draughn never led after an early 2-2 tie spiraled into a 13-3 deficit as Hibriten knocked down two 3-pointers, had a steal-and-basket and hit 3 of 4 free throws in the first-quarter spree.

DHS got as close as three points at 23-20 after five straight from Zoe Rector in the second quarter but couldn’t hold the lead below double figures behind a more balanced scoring attack from Hibriten.

Aubrie Snyder (13 points) and Ella Abernathy (10) finished in double-digit scoring for Draughn. Emilee Cook and Rector tallied five apiece, Jenna Abernathy scored four and Maddison Powell and Taylor Holder added two points apiece.

Zoey Walker (16 points), Emma Poarch (14), Katie Story (13) and Jada Brown (eight) paced the Lady Panthers, who advanced to Wednesday’s title contest versus Shelby.