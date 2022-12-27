FHS CHRISTMAS ROUNDUP: Patriot boys enjoy offensive explosion in 91-58 win vs. Chase

The host Freedom boys started their 48th annual Christmas tournament by eclipsing their previous season-high in scoring by 17 points and putting nine players on the scoresheet.

Everything seemed to go right for the Patriots in a 91-58 victory over Chase on Monday in Morganton, a win that moved FHS into Tuesday night’s semifinal game against West Caldwell, which topped T.C. Roberson 59-46 earlier in the day.

Freedom (7-3) opened up a 16-0 lead and led 26-8 after a quarter and by 25 points, 49-24, at halftime before later pushing the advantage as high as 39 points on two different occasions in the second half.

“That’s by far the best start we’ve gotten off to this year,” said Patriots coach Clint Zimmerman. “And it’s the first time we’ve played for 32 minutes. I thought that we let our defense get our offense going.”

The opening salvo for FHS included a couple of dunks by Mekhi Harris, the first off a steal, and a 3-pointer from fellow senior guard Dyson Dellinger. Sophomore Amore Connelly took over at the end of the first period with a 3 and a dunk off an alley-oop from Kaden Lytle.

Two more dunks and a 3 from Harris and Dellinger’s second make from beyond the arc highlighted the opening stages of the second quarter. Connelly again dominated going into halftime with nine points in a span of 2:43, including another trey plus an and-one basket.

A Lytle basket, a coast-to-coast dunk by Harris and five straight points from Dellinger led into a pair of Connelly 3s from way downtown to open the third quarter and push the lead beyond 30. The lead nearly reached the mercy-rule running clock at 71-32 on a Lytle score with 2:24 left in the third and 73-34 on a Keegan Clark rebound basket with 34 seconds left in the frame.

Connelly led the game with 27 points, including 19 in the first half. Harris (16 points), Lytle (12) and Dellinger (11) also reached double figures and Clark (five) and Gavin McNaughton (two) added to the total, with all of that production coming in the first three quarters.

Freedom’s reserves got some great opportunities in the fourth frame, including Elijah Davidson’s nine points on three 3s. Braden Vance (five points) and Jaylin Michaux (four) also knocked down multiple baskets late.

“It’s always good to be able to get contributions from multiple people,” Zimmerman said. “We have 14 guys who practice hard every single day and work hard every single day. So, we’ve got a lot of pieces that are really starting to show that they can compete.”

The Trojans, who dropped into the consolation bracket to take on T.C. Roberson on Tuesday, were led by 24 points from Addison Archer, who scored 14 points in a row for Chase spanning the middle two quarters. Jackson Gowan (15 points) and Landon Barnes (13) also reached double-digits.

R-S Central 66, Draughn 53

The Hilltoppers sent the Wildcats (3-5) into the consolation bracket with Monday’s loss that wasn’t quite as close as the 13-point final deficit indicated.

R-S Central opened up leads of 16-6 after a quarter, 32-19 at halftime and 51-33 after three quarters before going ahead by as many as 21 points early in the fourth quarter before pulling out some of the starters.

The Hilltoppers advanced to meet Enka in the championship bracket on Tuesday while Draughn faced Hibriten, which lost 73-59 to the Jets on Monday, in the consolation bracket.

Luke Rector was the only Draughn player to reach double figures, scoring 11 points before exiting in the second half with an injury. Freshman D’Andre Moore (nine points), Eli Tillery (eight), Blake McElyea (six) and Eli Pritchard and Grady Wooden (five apiece) were the other significant contributors for the Wildcats.

R-S Central’s Isaiah Hipp and Mikey Wilkins led the contest with 24 points apiece, including combining for 18 straight Hilltopper points spanning the first two periods. Wilkins dominated inside and in transition while Hipp knocked down three 3-pointers.

GIRLS

Freedom 64, Rising Stars Prep 55

The Lady Patriots (8-2) trailed 9-5 in the opening minutes and by one point after a quarter before going on a 7-0 run to open up a 20-14 advantage just over two minutes into the second frame.

Freedom never relinquished the lead from there, advancing to Tuesday night’s championship bracket game versus Shelby, which beat Ashbrook 61-51 on Monday, while Rising Stars fell into the consolation bracket.

After leading by 10 points at the intermission, FHS never lost the lead in the second half, but did see it trimmed to single digits on a couple occasions. Sophomore Peyton Caldwell was the answering machine for the Lady Patriots, scoring 18 of her game-high 26 points in the final two periods. Her fourth-quarter effort was highlighted by a 3-pointer and two old-fashioned three-point plays, with each of those three instances pushing the Freedom advantage back to double figures after the Rising Stars whittled it down.

Sydnie Demiter scored 12 points for the Lady Patriots, who also got eight points from Ava Whitaker and six more apiece from starter Haven Gladden and reserves Kaitlyn Hagmann and Ava Whisnant.

Kahree Heard (15 points), Ayanna Varela (12) and Skye Anderson (11) reached double-digits and Myonna Butler added nine for Rising Stars Prep, which played Ashbrook in Tuesday’s consolation bracket game.