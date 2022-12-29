FHS CHRISTMAS ROUNDUP: Patriots win title-game thriller over Enka to win host tourney

The old Christmas song “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” seemed to ring true for the Freedom boys basketball team, which capped an excellent week of holiday hoops with a championship in the 48th annual Freedom Christmas Invitational.

The Patriots played arguably their best three games of the season to date in the tournament, culminating in a 79-75 title-game victory over defending champion Enka on Wednesday in Morganton.

A frantic finish saw the Jets rally from down eight after a Kaden Lytle basket with 4:14 to play to up two, 70-68 with 2:32 left. But Keegan Clark’s coast-to-coast basket after a defensive rebound, back-to-back Amore Connelly buckets in a nine-second span, and an Avery Pollard steal-and-score nine seconds after that made it 76-70 Patriots with just over a minute left.

An Enka 3-pointer with 42 seconds remaining made it a one-score game for the final time, but Connelly scored again 15 seconds later and Pollard hit a free throw with 9 seconds to go to make the Jets’ buzzer-beating second-chance basket meaningless.

“We’re just watching these guys grow up,” said FHS coach Clint Zimmerman. “Anybody who saw us Night 1 to where we’re headed — and we’re so far away from being where we’re going to get to — we’re starting to grow up, buy in and believe.”

Freedom trailed 19-16 after a first quarter that saw Enka’s Jacob Tiller score 15 points, Connelly and Dyson Dellinger hit 3s for the Patriots, and FHS briefly lead at 13-12 after a Gavin McNaughton rebound basket.

The deficit quickly climbed to six points early in the second quarter, but an 8-0 run by the hosts, including baskets from Mekhi Harris (two), McNaughton and Lytle, gave FHS its second lead at 26-24 at the midpoint of the period. The teams traded the lead again closing in on halftime before another 3 from Dellinger and a Connelly basket with 13 seconds left put Freedom up 33-29 at the break.

Freedom never trailed in the third quarter, though the Jets did get as close as one point on two occasions, with yet another Dellinger 3 and Connelly basket serving as the responses to keep the hosts ahead. The advantage was 57-49 after three frames and jumped up to 10 points three different times early in the fourth before Enka began its final charge to a brief lead.

Connelly led Freedom (9-3) with 24 points and was named the tournament’s MVP as a sophomore.

“It’s a big deal because we didn’t win it last year,” Connelly said. “It’s great to come out and beat them. It feels really good, and I love my team. I really wanted to beat West Caldwell (in Tuesday’s semifinals) and I really wanted to beat (Enka).

“(MVP) means a lot. I’ve been dreaming about this my whole life.”

Dellinger, who also was named all-tournament, wasn’t far behind with 17 points, including five 3-pointers as the senior donned a protective mask after taking a shot to the nose the night before.

“My teammates, it’s all thanks to them,” Dellinger said. “They got me open and they got me the shots. As a senior, that one feels good. We lost to (Enka) pretty good last year, so it feels good to get one back.”

Harris joined Connelly and Dellinger both in double-digit scoring and in all-tournament honors with 12 points. Lytle, who wowed the crowd with his strong drives to the basket, and Pollard, who provided a spark with a couple critical pickpocket scores and a 3 in the second half, added eight points apiece.

McNaughton (six), Clark (two) and Kobe Johnson (two) also scored for the tournament champs.

Enka’s Tiller (game-high 39 points) and Jacob Adair (18) both finished in double figures and were rewarded with all-tournament nods, as well.

Draughn 84, Chase 57

The Wildcats (4-6) salvaged a seventh-place finish with a win on the final day of the tournament late Wednesday in Morganton.

Draughn opened up leads of 16-7 after a quarter, 32-24 by halftime and 55-43 after three periods before a 29-14 advantage in the final frame brought the margin of victory up to 27 points.

DHS freshman D’Andre Moore posted a new career-high with 31 points, including 11 in the first quarter on two 3-pointers and 18 in the third period on three more makes from beyond the arc. He also went 4 for 4 from the foul line for the game.

Ethan Miller also posted a strong showing with 17 points, knocking down a pair of 3s in the second quarter.

Eli Tillery (nine points), John Robert Abernathy (seven), Josh Elkins (six) and Blake McElyea (six) also led the way for the Wildcats.

Landon Barnes (20 points) and Kaynyn Dewberry (11) paced Chase.

GIRLS

Draughn 54, Freedom 38

The Lady Wildcats (8-3) earned a solid third-place tournament finish and their first win over the Lady Patriots (8-4) since Nov. 26, 2010, which was Draughn’s only previous victory over FHS.

“Over the course of the tournament, we improved mostly on defense,” said DHS coach Liz Taylor. “In this game, I think that was the difference, with our defense. We had a plan going into it, and I thought we executed our defensive strategy well.

“Freedom’s a really great team, so I always give them their credit. It’s always good to win against a county rival. So, I’m proud of the girls. They deserve to be excited.”

Draughn quickly went ahead 11-2 on nine points from senior post Aubrie Snyder and led 18-5 after five quick points from Zoe Rector later in the period. The lead stood at 10 points, 26-16, at halftime.

Freedom rallied to within five points at 30-25 on a 9-0 run in the third quarter, but Draughn responded with an 8-2 run of its own, with most of that damage done at the foul line.

DHS nearly doubled up Freedom in the fourth, 15-8, to put the victory on ice.

Ella Abernathy, who was named to the all-tournament team, led the game with 16 points. Snyder finished with 12 and Rector joined them in double figures with 10. Jenna Abernathy added seven points to the winning cause.

Freedom, which fell shy of its third straight Christmas tournament title and failed to play in the championship game for the first time since 2017, was led by Ava Whitaker (12 points), Peyton Caldwell (11) and Ava Cooke (six).